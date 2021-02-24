Salarius Pharmaceuticals Initiates Expansion Stage of Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of Seclidemstat in Patients with Ewing Sarcoma and Ewing-Related Sarcomas

Relapsed and refractory Ewing sarcoma patients to receive seclidemstat in combination with chemotherapy agents as second- and third-line therapy; Protocol amendment expands and improves access to addressable patient population

HOUSTON, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing potential new medicines for patients with pediatric cancers, solid tumors, and other cancers, announced today the initiation of the expansion stage of its ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial of seclidemstat in patients with relapsed and refractory (R/R) Ewing sarcoma and Ewing-related sarcomas, also known as FET-translocated sarcomas. Seclidemstat is a novel, oral, reversible inhibitor of the lysine-specific histone demethylase 1 enzyme (LSD1), an enzyme that has been shown to play a key role in the development and progression of certain cancers.

Per the amended trial protocol, the expansion stage will consist of two treatment arms. The first arm will enroll up to 20 Ewing sarcoma patients and will investigate seclidemstat at the recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D) in combination with the chemotherapy agents topotecan and cyclophosphamide (TC) as a potential second- and third-line therapy for Ewing sarcoma. The second arm will enroll up to 30 patients with Ewing-related sarcomas and will investigate seclidemstat as a single-agent therapy at the RP2D. Both the Ewing and Ewing-related sarcoma arms are designed to evaluate safety and efficacy endpoints, and Salarius expects to report data readouts from the trial towards the end of 2021 and into 2022.

“Combining seclidemstat with the chemotherapy agents topotecan and cyclophosphamide, a well-accepted second- or third-line treatment for patients with Ewing sarcoma, provides an opportunity to utilize seclidemstat earlier in the treatment continuum while increasing the patient population that receives seclidemstat,” stated Damon Reed, M.D., Program Leader of the Adolescent and Young Adult Program at the Moffitt Cancer Center and Principle Investigator of the Salarius Ewing and Ewing-related sarcoma clinical trial.