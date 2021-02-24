 

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Initiates Expansion Stage of Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of Seclidemstat in Patients with Ewing Sarcoma and Ewing-Related Sarcomas

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.02.2021, 13:00  |  23   |   |   

Relapsed and refractory Ewing sarcoma patients to receive seclidemstat in combination with chemotherapy agents as second- and third-line therapy; Protocol amendment expands and improves access to addressable patient population

Ewing-related sarcoma patients to receive single-agent therapy supported by preliminary signs of drug activity indicating an increase in patients time to progression

Salarius to host Conference Call and Live Audio Webcast Today, Wednesday, February 24, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. ET

HOUSTON, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing potential new medicines for patients with pediatric cancers, solid tumors, and other cancers, announced today the initiation of the expansion stage of its ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial of seclidemstat in patients with relapsed and refractory (R/R) Ewing sarcoma and Ewing-related sarcomas, also known as FET-translocated sarcomas. Seclidemstat is a novel, oral, reversible inhibitor of the lysine-specific histone demethylase 1 enzyme (LSD1), an enzyme that has been shown to play a key role in the development and progression of certain cancers.

Per the amended trial protocol, the expansion stage will consist of two treatment arms. The first arm will enroll up to 20 Ewing sarcoma patients and will investigate seclidemstat at the recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D) in combination with the chemotherapy agents topotecan and cyclophosphamide (TC) as a potential second- and third-line therapy for Ewing sarcoma. The second arm will enroll up to 30 patients with Ewing-related sarcomas and will investigate seclidemstat as a single-agent therapy at the RP2D. Both the Ewing and Ewing-related sarcoma arms are designed to evaluate safety and efficacy endpoints, and Salarius expects to report data readouts from the trial towards the end of 2021 and into 2022.

“Combining seclidemstat with the chemotherapy agents topotecan and cyclophosphamide, a well-accepted second- or third-line treatment for patients with Ewing sarcoma, provides an opportunity to utilize seclidemstat earlier in the treatment continuum while increasing the patient population that receives seclidemstat,” stated Damon Reed, M.D., Program Leader of the Adolescent and Young Adult Program at the Moffitt Cancer Center and Principle Investigator of the Salarius Ewing and Ewing-related sarcoma clinical trial.

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Initiates Expansion Stage of Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial of Seclidemstat in Patients with Ewing Sarcoma and Ewing-Related Sarcomas Relapsed and refractory Ewing sarcoma patients to receive seclidemstat in combination with chemotherapy agents as second- and third-line therapy; Protocol amendment expands and improves access to addressable patient population Ewing-related sarcoma …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Digihost Announces $10 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement
Early Warning Disclosure: Acquisition of Securities of Blockchain Foundry
Biofrontera AG Announces Pricing of US$8.9 Million Firm Commitment Public Offering of American ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Exceeds $100,000 Daily Revenue Threshold
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Red Pine to Acquire Remaining Interest in Wawa Gold Project, Announces Financing and Share ...
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q1 2021 results announcement
3D Systems Announces Delay of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference ...
Perseus Mining Reports on Half Year Ending 31 December 2020
EHang 216 AAV Completed First Trial Flights in Beijing, Capital of China
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.02.21
Salarius Pharmaceuticals to Present at the Diamond Equity Research Emerging Growth Invitational Virtual Conference
17.02.21
Salarius Completes Dose-Escalation Stage of Phase 1/2 Clinical Trial in Relapsed and Refractory Ewing Sarcoma Patients, Initiates Expansion Stage in Ewing and Ewing-Related Sarcoma Patients
16.02.21
Salarius Pharmaceuticals to Present at BIO CEO & Investor Digital Conference

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
08.02.21
13
Salarius Pharmaceuticals SLRX