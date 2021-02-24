Surface Oncology to Participate in Upcoming March Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Surface Oncology (Nasdaq: SURF), a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company developing next-generation therapies targeting the tumor microenvironment, today announced that Rob Ross, M.D., incoming chief executive officer, will participate in the following virtual investor conferences:



Annual Healthcare Conference, Monday, March 1, 2021, at 10:20 a.m. ET as part of the Novel IO panel. H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference, March 9-10, 2021, presentation recording will be available to investors during the course of the conference.



The presentations will focus on Surface’s lead programs, SRF617 (targeting CD39) and SRF388 (targeting IL-27), as well as Surface’s emerging pre-clinical program, SRF114 (targeting CCR8).