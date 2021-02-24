Skylight Health to Host Virtual KOL Event Focusing on the US Healthcare Market

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skylight Health Group Inc (TSXV:SHG; OTCQX: SHGFF) (“Skylight Health” or the “Company”), one of the largest multi-specialty healthcare systems in the United States, today announced that they will host a virtual Key Opinion Leader (KOL) event on the Future of Healthcare in the US.

Thursday, February 25, 2021

1:00 - 3:30 PM EST

To join the meeting using Webex, click the link here.

To join by phone, Canadian callers can use 1-647-484-1598 and US callers can use 1-415-655-0001.

Meeting number (access code): 182 213 3621

Meeting password: shgff (dial 74433 from phones or video systems)

A corporate overview will be presented, followed by 3 fireside chats.

• 1:00PM Corporate Presentation: Prad Sekar, Co-Founder and CEO • 1:30PM Future of Payment Models & Importance of Primary Care: Featuring Dr. Georges Feghali (Chief Medical Officer for Skylight Health, formerly with TriHealth) and Jerry Oliphant (Chief Operating Officer for Skylight Health, formerly with Cleveland Clinic) • 2:00PM Case Study: NASDAQ Listing Opportunity Featuring Michael Salaman (President and Co-Founder of GrowGeneration Corp, a US$3.2B NASDAQ listed company) and hosted by Jeff Monat (Partner, New York-based private equity firm, Merida Capital Holdings) • 2:30PM The Future of Telemedicine and Data in Healthcare: Chris Smith (SVP Digital Health at Skylight Health) and Paul Kulas (SVP of Operations at Skylight Health). Hosted by Rob Goff (Managing Director, Echelon Wealth Partners: Head of Research, Technology, Special Situations) • 3:00PM Investor Questions

“Our 2021 KOL event provides an opportunity for participants to interact with some of the most innovative minds in United States healthcare. We look forward to inspiring insightful conversations about the future of the industry that will offer our shareholders and supporters new perspectives,” noted Prad Sekar, CEO and Co-Founder of Skylight Health.