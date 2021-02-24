 

Enphase Energy Announces Proposed $1.0 Billion Green Convertible Senior Notes Offering

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.02.2021, 13:00  |  62   |   |   

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: ENPH) today announced that it intends to offer, subject to market conditions and other factors, $500 million aggregate principal amount of green Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 (the “2026 notes”) and $500 million aggregate principal amount of green Convertible Senior Notes due 2028 (the “2028 notes” and together with the 2026 notes, the “notes”) in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). We also expect to grant the initial purchasers of the notes a 13-day option to purchase up to an additional $50 million aggregate principal amount of 2026 notes and an additional $50 million aggregate principal amount of 2028 notes to cover over-allotments, if any.

The Notes:

The notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of Enphase. We will settle conversions of the notes in cash, shares of our common stock or a combination of cash and our common stock, at our election. The notes are expected to pay interest semiannually. The 2026 notes will mature on March 1, 2026, unless earlier converted, redeemed or repurchased in accordance with their terms; and the 2028 notes will mature on March 1, 2028, unless earlier converted, redeemed or repurchased in accordance with their terms. The notes will also be redeemable at our option after a specified date and subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions. The conversion rate and other terms of the notes are to be determined upon pricing of the offering.

Convertible Note Hedge and Warrant Transactions:

In connection with the pricing of the notes, we expect to enter into convertible note hedge transactions relating to each series of notes with one or more of the initial purchasers or other financial institutions (the “counterparties”). The convertible note hedge transactions are expected generally to reduce or offset the potential dilution to our common stock upon any conversion of the relevant notes and/or offset any cash payments we are required to make in excess of the principal amount of the notes, as the case may be. We also expect to enter into warrant transactions relating to each series of notes with the counterparties. The warrant transactions could separately have a dilutive effect to the extent that the market value per share of our common stock exceeds the strike price of the warrants. If the initial purchasers exercise their over-allotment option, we expect to enter into additional convertible note hedge transactions and additional warrant transactions with the counterparties with respect to the relevant series of notes as to which the option was exercised.

Seite 1 von 5


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Enphase Energy Announces Proposed $1.0 Billion Green Convertible Senior Notes Offering FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Enphase Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: ENPH) today announced that it intends to offer, subject to market conditions and other factors, $500 million aggregate principal amount of green Convertible Senior …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Digihost Announces $10 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement
Early Warning Disclosure: Acquisition of Securities of Blockchain Foundry
Biofrontera AG Announces Pricing of US$8.9 Million Firm Commitment Public Offering of American ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Exceeds $100,000 Daily Revenue Threshold
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Red Pine to Acquire Remaining Interest in Wawa Gold Project, Announces Financing and Share ...
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q1 2021 results announcement
3D Systems Announces Delay of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference ...
Perseus Mining Reports on Half Year Ending 31 December 2020
EHang 216 AAV Completed First Trial Flights in Beijing, Capital of China
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.02.21
Enphase Energy Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter of 2020
08.02.21
Enphase Energy to Acquire the Solar Design Services Business of DIN Engineering Services
08.02.21
Söllners HotStockReport: "Meine Top 4": Tesla, Nvidia, Bitcoin, GameStop, Plug Power, Enphase
03.02.21
Enphase Energy and Momentum Solar Expand Partnership to Include Battery Storage
02.02.21
4 Gründe, in Aktien aus dem Bereich der erneuerbaren Energien zu investieren
28.01.21
Enphase Energy Appoints New Chief Marketing Officer
26.01.21
Enphase Energy Enhances its Digital Platform with the Acquisition of Sofdesk Inc.

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
10.02.21
520
Enphase Energy - erster Microinverter IPO