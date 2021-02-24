Enphase Energy Announces Proposed $1.0 Billion Green Convertible Senior Notes Offering

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: ENPH) today announced that it intends to offer, subject to market conditions and other factors, $500 million aggregate principal amount of green Convertible Senior Notes due 2026 (the “2026 notes”) and $500 million aggregate principal amount of green Convertible Senior Notes due 2028 (the “2028 notes” and together with the 2026 notes, the “notes”) in a private placement to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). We also expect to grant the initial purchasers of the notes a 13-day option to purchase up to an additional $50 million aggregate principal amount of 2026 notes and an additional $50 million aggregate principal amount of 2028 notes to cover over-allotments, if any.

The notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of Enphase. We will settle conversions of the notes in cash, shares of our common stock or a combination of cash and our common stock, at our election. The notes are expected to pay interest semiannually. The 2026 notes will mature on March 1, 2026, unless earlier converted, redeemed or repurchased in accordance with their terms; and the 2028 notes will mature on March 1, 2028, unless earlier converted, redeemed or repurchased in accordance with their terms. The notes will also be redeemable at our option after a specified date and subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions. The conversion rate and other terms of the notes are to be determined upon pricing of the offering.

Convertible Note Hedge and Warrant Transactions:

In connection with the pricing of the notes, we expect to enter into convertible note hedge transactions relating to each series of notes with one or more of the initial purchasers or other financial institutions (the “counterparties”). The convertible note hedge transactions are expected generally to reduce or offset the potential dilution to our common stock upon any conversion of the relevant notes and/or offset any cash payments we are required to make in excess of the principal amount of the notes, as the case may be. We also expect to enter into warrant transactions relating to each series of notes with the counterparties. The warrant transactions could separately have a dilutive effect to the extent that the market value per share of our common stock exceeds the strike price of the warrants. If the initial purchasers exercise their over-allotment option, we expect to enter into additional convertible note hedge transactions and additional warrant transactions with the counterparties with respect to the relevant series of notes as to which the option was exercised.