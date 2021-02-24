 

C4 Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming March Investor Conferences

WATERTOWN, Mass., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (C4T) (Nasdaq: CCCC), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of small-molecule medicines that selectively destroy disease-causing proteins through degradation, today announced that the Company will participate in the following upcoming March investor conferences:

  • Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 11:40 a.m. ET
  • Guggenheim Targeted Protein Degradation Day panel discussion on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. ET

A live webcast of each event can be accessed under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of the company’s website at www.c4therapeutics.com. Replays of the webcasts will be archived on the C4T website for at least two weeks following each presentation.

About C4 Therapeutics
C4 Therapeutics (C4T) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on harnessing the body’s natural regulation of protein levels to develop novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions and other diseases. This targeted protein degradation approach offers advantages over traditional therapies, including the potential to treat a wider range of diseases, reduce drug resistance, achieve higher potency, and decrease side effects through greater selectivity. To learn more about C4 Therapeutics, visit www.C4Therapeutics.com. 

CONTACT: Investor & Media Contact
Kendra Adams
SVP, Communications & Investor Relations
Kendra.Adams@c4therapeutics.com



