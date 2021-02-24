C4 Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming March Investor Conferences

WATERTOWN, Mass., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (C4T) (Nasdaq: CCCC), a biopharmaceutical company pioneering a new class of small-molecule medicines that selectively destroy disease-causing proteins through degradation, today announced that the Company will participate in the following upcoming March investor conferences:



Cowen 41 st Annual Health Care Conference on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 11:40 a.m. ET

Annual Health Care Conference on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 11:40 a.m. ET Guggenheim Targeted Protein Degradation Day panel discussion on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. ET

A live webcast of each event can be accessed under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of the company’s website at www.c4therapeutics.com. Replays of the webcasts will be archived on the C4T website for at least two weeks following each presentation.