 

Mydecine Announces Exclusive Partnership and Increased Capabilities with Applied Pharmaceutical Innovation (API) at the University of Alberta

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.02.2021, 13:00  |  57   |   |   

Partnership Supports Mydecine’s Drug Development & Clinical Trials Pipeline

Provides Update on Debt Settlement

*NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

DENVER, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mydecine Innovations Group (CSE: MYCO) (OTC: MYCOF) (FSE: 0NFA) (“Mydecine” or the “Company’), an emerging biopharma and life sciences company committed to the research, development, and acceptance of alternative nature-sourced medicine for mainstream use, has announced an exclusive partnership with Applied Pharmaceutical Innovation (API) at the University of Alberta, as well as expanded capabilities that enables support of multiple drug development and clinical trial programs simultaneously.

“With our expanded relationship with API, we can now synthesise multiple molecules concurrently as well as run research and development and pre-clinicals on site,” said Rob Roscow, Chief Scientific Officer and Co-founder of Mydecine. “We now have the ability to accelerate both natural product research and novel drug design, specifically in the field of serotonin psychedelics. This will serve to boost our patent portfolio and increase our speed to bring these drugs to market.”

The partnership significantly expands research capacity and accelerates both drug development from natural products as well as “novel” drug development. Through this partnership the company currently has the ability to legally cultivate, extract, import, export and commercialize full cGMP pharmaceutical grade natural and synthetic compounds to reciprocal licensed facilities globally. The company expects the increased capabilities to further expand the cGMP offerings.

“Through their work with us, Mydecine has access to tens of millions of dollars of research infrastructure at our facilities across Alberta, and the capability to conduct an extremely robust drug development program,” said Andrew MacIsaac, CEO of Applied Pharmaceutical Innovation. “One of the largest barriers for earlier stage companies as they grow is building true commercial R&D capacity, particularly in a quickly moving sector,” said MacIsaac, “under their agreement with API Mydecine has this in droves and the ability to scale their many programs, pursuing research and development at the cutting edge of this rapidly emerging field.”

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Mydecine Announces Exclusive Partnership and Increased Capabilities with Applied Pharmaceutical Innovation (API) at the University of Alberta Partnership Supports Mydecine’s Drug Development & Clinical Trials Pipeline Provides Update on Debt Settlement *NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES DENVER, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Digihost Announces $10 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement
Early Warning Disclosure: Acquisition of Securities of Blockchain Foundry
Biofrontera AG Announces Pricing of US$8.9 Million Firm Commitment Public Offering of American ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Exceeds $100,000 Daily Revenue Threshold
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Red Pine to Acquire Remaining Interest in Wawa Gold Project, Announces Financing and Share ...
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q1 2021 results announcement
3D Systems Announces Delay of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference ...
Perseus Mining Reports on Half Year Ending 31 December 2020
EHang 216 AAV Completed First Trial Flights in Beijing, Capital of China
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.02.21
GEWINN-CHANCE sofort nutzen..: KURSE GEHEN DURCH DIE DECKE! 2021 ist das Jahr der Psychedelika-Aktien! Nächster Milliarden-Konzern entsteht!
17.02.21
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Filing of a Provisional Patent for Mindleap’s Mental Health Technology
12.02.21
Mydecine Innovations Group Announces Closing of $17,250,000 Bought-Deal Public Offering, Including Full Exercise of the Over-Allotment Option
09.02.21
Mydecine Innovations Group Files Final Prospectus in Connection with Bought Deal Offering of Units
05.02.21
Mydecine Innovations Group Files Amended and Restated Financial Statements
03.02.21
Mydecine Innovations Group Appoints Josephine Wu to Board of Directors
01.02.21
Mydecine Innovations Group Receives Conditional Approval to List on NEO Exchange
28.01.21
Mydecine Innovations Group Sponsors Study on Neuron Level Response to Psilocybin at University of Maryland
27.01.21
Mydecine Innovations Group Files Application to list to the NASDAQ

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
20.02.21
55
High Washington