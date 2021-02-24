LGI Homes Continues Expansion in Tampa

Located just southeast of the city, LGI Homes at Madison Village provides new homeowners with move-in ready homes at affordable prices. Situated between I-75 and Hillsborough Bay, this community offers access to everything that residents need nearby. Madison Village has an array of community amenities including a picnic pavilion and tot lot, where hours of endless play can take place. In addition, pet owners will enjoy taking a stroll along the community’s many walking paths, which lead to a fenced-in dog park.

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced the opening of Madison Village , its newest community in the Tampa market. This family friendly townhome community is located only 9 miles from downtown and offers brand-new floor plans with premier upgrades.

The two-story, open-concept retreats were designed with an abundance of high-quality details and upgrades included with LGI’s CompleteHome package. Every kitchen is equipped with all new stainless steel Whirlpool appliances, stunning granite countertops and upper-wood cabinetry with crown molding. In addition, energy-efficient LED flush mount ENERGY STAR lights and double-pane Low-E windows are located throughout each home. Smart-home technology such as programmable thermostats, Wi-Fi-enabled garage door openers and USB outlets in the kitchen are also included. Best of all, these homes exhibit charming curb appeal with enhanced front-yard landscaping.

Ranging from 1,574 to 1,817 square feet and two to three bedrooms, homes at Madison Village are available for quick move-in. Each home includes an open-concept living area, kitchen island, covered patio and attached garage. Every bedroom across each floor plan features its own walk-in closet, providing plenty of room and storage space. Flex rooms, which can be used as a home office, game room or extra living area, are included in select plans, while designated tech areas are included in others. Every master bedroom is connected to its own full bathroom with a double-sink vanity and walk-in shower, in addition to an impressively sized walk-in closet. Offering spacious layouts with plenty of room for all, families are sure to find their perfect home at Madison Village.

New homes for sale within this community start in the $240s. To accommodate homebuyers during this time, the Madison Village information center is open for tours by appointment only and is in compliance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and local safety guidelines. To schedule a tour or learn more, interested homebuyers are encouraged to call (855) 473-8400 ext 598.

About LGI Homes

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia and Virginia. Since 2018, LGI Homes has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. The Company has a notable legacy of more than 17 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 45,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Rachel Eaton

(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6626ee4c-0152-41c8 ...