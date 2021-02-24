 

Emerging Markets Report One + One = Three

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.02.2021, 13:07  |  239   |   |   

Transformative Deal Could Generate New Opportunities for Both Companies

An Emerging Markets Sponsored Commentary

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transformative.

That’s the key word in a very recent headline for today’s editorial feature regarding diversified health and wellness, beverage and natural products company BevCanna Enterprises Inc. (CSE:BEV, Q:BVNNF, FSE:7BC) which reported that it has closed its previously announced acquisition of Naturo Group Investments Inc. (“Naturo”).

You’ll forgive us for not bringing the news of the prospective deal to your digital door but we favor done deals to unfinished works in The EMR.

It’s a fascinating acquisition for a cannabis company positioned in a marketplace with renewed affection for the sector and now adding Naturo’s innovative plant-based mineral beverage and supplement brand, TRACE, and significant manufacturing infrastructure and international distribution networks.

The third paragraph of the release should grab any astute investor’s attention as it affirms both successful sales and a now formidable presence in the beverage market.

Take a look:

“The combination of these two emerging industry leaders creates a diversified health and wellness; beverage and natural products company, with $55M+ in assets on the balance sheet, and a global multi-channel sales and distribution network positioned for growth.”

And while that glittering $55 million should turn heads, for us the long term grabber is “a global multi-channel sales and distribution network positioned for growth.”

BevCanna’s in-house brands can now potentially leverage an established sales and distribution network of over 3,000 retail stores, via Naturo’s TRACE mineral beverage brand. There’s also a 40,000 square foot state of the art beverage manufacturing facility, 315-acres of cultivable land, a naturally alkaline spring water aquifer located on site, and of course, the suite of products in Naturo’s TRACE plant based beverage and supplement brand which also includes alkaline and sparkling water offerings.

For us, the big picture won’t just be adding two balance sheets together but rather vis-à-vis the merger, what economies of scale help margins and enhance efficiency?

And better yet, how do the now shared distribution channels generate increased product diversification, market share and revenue?

Because sometimes 1 + 1 = 3.

About The Emerging Markets Report:

The Emerging Markets Report is owned and operated by Emerging Markets Consulting (EMC), a syndicate of investor relations consultants representing years of experience. Our network consists of stockbrokers, investment bankers, fund managers, and institutions that actively seek opportunities in the micro and small-cap equity markets.

For more informative reports such as this, please sign up at http://www.emergingmarketsllc.com/newsletter.php

Must Read OTC Markets/SEC policy on stock promotion and investor protection

https://www.otcmarkets.com/learn/policy-on-stock-promotion
https://www.otcmarkets.com/learn/investor-protection
https://www.sec.gov/news/press-release/2017-79
https://www.sec.gov/oiea/investor-alerts-bulletins/ia_promotions.html

Section 17(b) of the Securities Act of 1933 requires that any person that uses the mails to publish, give publicity to, or circulate any publication or communication that describes a security in return for consideration received or to be received directly or indirectly from an issuer, underwriter, or dealer, must fully disclose the type of consideration (i.e. cash, free trading stock, restricted stock, stock options, stock warrants) and the specific amount of the consideration. In connection therewith, EMC has received the following compensation and/or has an agreement to receive in the future certain compensation, as described below.

We may purchase Securities of the Profiled Company prior to their securities becoming publicly traded, which we may later sell publicly before, during or after our dissemination of the Information, and make profits therefrom. EMC does not verify or endorse any medical claims for any of its client companies.

EMC has been paid $350,000 by BevCanna Enterprises Inc. for various marketing services including this report. EMC does not independently verify any of the content linked-to from this editorial. http://emergingmarketsllc.com/disclaimer.php

Emerging Markets Consulting, LLC
Florida Office
390 North Orange Avenue Suite 2300
Orlando, FL 32801
E-mail: jamespainter@emergingmarketsllc.com
Web: www.emergingmarketsllc.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Emerging Markets Report One + One = Three Transformative Deal Could Generate New Opportunities for Both CompaniesAn Emerging Markets Sponsored Commentary ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Transformative. That’s the key word in a very recent headline for today’s editorial …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Digihost Announces $10 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement
Early Warning Disclosure: Acquisition of Securities of Blockchain Foundry
Biofrontera AG Announces Pricing of US$8.9 Million Firm Commitment Public Offering of American ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Exceeds $100,000 Daily Revenue Threshold
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Red Pine to Acquire Remaining Interest in Wawa Gold Project, Announces Financing and Share ...
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q1 2021 results announcement
3D Systems Announces Delay of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference ...
Perseus Mining Reports on Half Year Ending 31 December 2020
EHang 216 AAV Completed First Trial Flights in Beijing, Capital of China
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.02.21
Gamechanger II am Montag: Meilensteinmeldung! Bereit zum Abflug? Bahnbrechender Wasserdeal…
22.02.21
BevCanna schließt bahnbrechende Übernahme von Naturo Group ab
22.02.21
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
16.02.21
Eilmeldung – Megachance!? Ad-hoc: Das ist der ganz große Durchbruch!
16.02.21
BevCanna meldet Erhalt von Standard-Verarbeitungslizenz von Health Canada
16.02.21
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
08.02.21
BevCanna schließt nächsten Schritt der richtungsweisenden Akquisition der Naturo Group ab
08.02.21
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
05.02.21
Sondermeldung: Freitag letzte Einstiegsgelegenheit vor der Neubewertung?
29.01.21
Sondermeldung: Next! Die Zeit läuft…(bald ab)?

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
14:00 Uhr
4.499
BevCanna - Die neue Monster oder RedBull?