Notice convening the Annual General Meeting 2021 in A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S
We hereby convene the Annual General Meeting 2021 of A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S on Tuesday 23 March 2021 at 10.00 a.m. The Annual General Meeting will be held as a completely electronic general meeting.
Contact person: Executive Vice President, Lars-Erik Brenøe, tel.: +45 33 63 36 07
Attachments
- Notice convening the Annual General Meeting
- Board members for election
- Appendix 1 - Remuneration Report
