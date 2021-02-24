Autolus Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference

LONDON, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Autolus Therapeutics plc (Nasdaq: AUTL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation programmed T cell therapies, today announced that Dr. Christian Itin, chairman and chief executive officer, will present at the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference being held virtually from March 9-10, 2021. The company will also host one-on-one meetings with attendees.



A live audio webcast of the presentation will be available on-demand on the investor relations section of Autolus’ website at events starting March 9 at 7.00 a.m. EST. An archived replay will be available on the company’s website for a period of 90 days after the conference.