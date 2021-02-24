Enthusiast Gaming to launch Upcomer as esports publication with award-winning staff roster

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc., (“ Enthusiast Gaming ” or the “ Company ”) (TSX: EGLX)(OTCQB: ENGMF)(FSE: 2AV), the largest gaming platform in North America, reaching over 300 million monthly video game and esports fans worldwide, is excited to announce the upcoming launch of a new premium online publication dedicated to the growing needs of today’s esports fan. Combining content elements from the Company’s two existing esports coverage outlets, Upcomer and Daily Esports, Enthusiast Gaming will relaunch one unified esports publication later this spring.

Platform to combine leading editorial with betting odds, fantasy, scores, videos, and more to create the most complete esports fan experience

The new publication, which will operate as Upcomer, will leverage its existing user and prediction engine, to create one of the most complete esports fan engagement experiences. Today’s esports fans crave more than just scores, stats and editorial content. They want a more complete offering - one destination for all of their content and data needs. Upcomer is where the past, present and future of esports will meet.

Upcomer will be led by former ESPN esports editor Sean Morrison. Enthusiast Gaming is planning a full reveal of its award-winning staff roster and management later this spring.

The publication’s suite of content will include:

News and editorial

Longform features

In-depth interviews

Video documentary series

App, social media and website activations

Comprehensive scores, stats and more

Match prediction and schedules

Fantasy leagues

Betting odds

Tournament brackets and standings

Follow teams and players from major esports leagues

Community discussions

According to a recent study from consumer research firm, Interpret, 52% of esports fans said they are likely to engage in some form of betting on esports tournaments. As an esports betting companion, Upcomer will also become a vital data and content tool to enrich the betting experience.

“For the past few months, Enthusiast Gaming has hired some of the best and brightest talent from across the globe, including journalists, editors, content and video producers, to spearhead a deeper dive into the world of esports content. With a fun, conversational approach, Upcomer, will surprise, excite and inspire fans with unique features, perspectives and personalities,” commented Sean Morrison, Editor-in-Chief of Upcomer.