 

EANS-News Kommunalkredit Austria AG / S&P assigns investment grade rating (BBB-/A-3) to Kommunalkredit

24.02.2021   

Vienna - (Vienna, 24 February 2021) - Today, rating agency S&P Global Ratings
(S&P) assigned an investment grade long-term issuer credit rating of BBB- to
Kommunalkredit Austria AG (Kommunalkredit). The assigned short-term rating is A-
3. All ratings have a stable outlook.

For more information, please see our press release
www.kommunalkredit.at/fileadmin/user_upload/
20210224_KA_PressRelease_S_P_assigns_investment_grade_rating_to_Kommunalkredit.p
df].



Further inquiry note:
Kommunalkredit Austria AG

Corporate Communications
Phone: +43 1 31631 153 or +43 1 31631 593
mailto:communication@kommunalkredit.at; www.kommunalkredit.at

Christian Teichmann
Head of Rating
Phone: +43 1 31631 434 or +43 664 8031631 434
mailto:c.teichmann@kommunalkredit.at; www.kommunalkredit.at

end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer: Kommunalkredit Austria AG
Türkenstraße 9
A-1090 Wien
phone: +43 1 31631
FAX: +43 1 31631 105
mail: communication@kommunalkredit.at
WWW: www.kommunalkredit.at
ISIN: -
indexes:
stockmarkets: Wien, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX Swiss Exchange
language: English

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/43730/4846908
OTS: Kommunalkredit Austria AG


