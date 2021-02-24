--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-widedistribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------No KeywordVienna - (Vienna, 24 February 2021) - Today, rating agency S&P Global Ratings(S&P) assigned an investment grade long-term issuer credit rating of BBB- toKommunalkredit Austria AG (Kommunalkredit). The assigned short-term rating is A-3. All ratings have a stable outlook.For more information, please see our press release [https://www.kommunalkredit.at/fileadmin/user_upload/20210224_KA_PressRelease_S_P_assigns_investment_grade_rating_to_Kommunalkredit.pdf].Further inquiry note:Kommunalkredit Austria AGCorporate CommunicationsPhone: +43 1 31631 153 or +43 1 31631 593mailto:communication@kommunalkredit.at; www.kommunalkredit.atChristian TeichmannHead of RatingPhone: +43 1 31631 434 or +43 664 8031631 434mailto:c.teichmann@kommunalkredit.at; www.kommunalkredit.atend of announcement euro adhoc--------------------------------------------------------------------------------issuer: Kommunalkredit Austria AGTürkenstraße 9A-1090 Wienphone: +43 1 31631FAX: +43 1 31631 105mail: communication@kommunalkredit.atWWW: www.kommunalkredit.atISIN: -indexes:stockmarkets: Wien, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX Swiss Exchangelanguage: EnglishAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/43730/4846908OTS: Kommunalkredit Austria AG