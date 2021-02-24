EANS-News Kommunalkredit Austria AG / S&P assigns investment grade rating (BBB-/A-3) to Kommunalkredit
Vienna - (Vienna, 24 February 2021) - Today, rating agency S&P Global Ratings
(S&P) assigned an investment grade long-term issuer credit rating of BBB- to
Kommunalkredit Austria AG (Kommunalkredit). The assigned short-term rating is A-
3. All ratings have a stable outlook.
For more information, please see our press release
www.kommunalkredit.at/fileadmin/user_upload/
20210224_KA_PressRelease_S_P_assigns_investment_grade_rating_to_Kommunalkredit.p
df].
Further inquiry note:
Kommunalkredit Austria AG
Corporate Communications
Phone: +43 1 31631 153 or +43 1 31631 593
mailto:communication@kommunalkredit.at; www.kommunalkredit.at
Christian Teichmann
Head of Rating
Phone: +43 1 31631 434 or +43 664 8031631 434
mailto:c.teichmann@kommunalkredit.at; www.kommunalkredit.at
