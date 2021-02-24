 

Clean Harbors Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.02.2021, 13:30  |  32   |   |   

Clean Harbors, Inc. (“Clean Harbors”) (NYSE: CLH), the leading provider of environmental and industrial services throughout North America, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

“We concluded an outstanding 2020 with a strong fourth quarter,” said Alan S. McKim, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. “While Q4 is typically a seasonally weaker period for Clean Harbors, our revenue grew nearly $17 million sequentially from the third quarter as some of our end markets continued their recovery from the pandemic. Our performance in the quarter was again led by our Environmental Services segment, where we achieved better-than-expected results due to a combination of high-value waste streams in our disposal network, strength in COVID-19 decontamination work and ongoing cost controls. We saw a significant increase in year-over-year margins in the quarter, marking our 12th consecutive quarter of higher Adjusted EBITDA margins.”

Fourth-Quarter 2020 Results

Revenues were $796.2 million compared with $871.0 million in the same period of 2019. Income from operations increased 18% to $61.7 million from $52.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Net income was $39.3 million, or $0.71 per diluted share. This compares with net income of $24.2 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, for the same period in 2019. Adjusted for certain items in both periods, adjusted net income was $35.0 million, or $0.63 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared with adjusted net income of $23.3 million, or $0.42 per diluted share, in the same period of 2019. (See reconciliation table below)

Adjusted EBITDA (see description below) was $136.1 million, which included $5.6 million of benefits from U.S. and Canadian government assistance programs, compared with Adjusted EBITDA of $132.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Q4 2020 Review

“Within Environmental Services, we drove increased volumes of high-value waste into our disposal and recycling network to close out the year,” McKim said. “We collected a record number of drums during the quarter, and we received high-value, complex waste streams into our network. These factors helped increase our average price per pound in the quarter by 16% from the comparable period in 2019, when bulk waste streams made up a higher percentage of our volumes. Our incineration utilization rate of 84% was lower than last year due to a higher-than-expected number of maintenance days in the quarter. Given the limited availability of project work, landfill volumes were down 37%, but that was largely offset by stronger base business driving a 42% increase in our average landfill pricing. Activity in certain areas within Technical Services and Industrial Services continued to improve sequentially.

“Revenue from COVID-19 decontamination work totaled $31 million in the quarter, reflecting the late-year surge from the pandemic,” McKim said. “Our team completed nearly 14,000 COVID-19 responses in 2020 and firmly established our leadership position as the go-to provider for these services. We continue to be an essential resource for protecting our customers’ facilities and helping to keep their employees safe from widespread COVID impacts.

“Within Safety-Kleen, market conditions were comparable with the third quarter, with revenue essentially flat on a sequential basis,” McKim said. “While certain geographies improved, new shelter-in-place restrictions in areas, such as California and across Canada, limited the ability of our branch business to continue its recovery to pre-pandemic levels. Within SK Oil, while lower vehicle miles driven continued to dampen market demand for lubricants, available base oil and lubricant supply from traditional refiners remained severely constrained, leading to price increases across the industry toward year-end. With fewer waste oil outlets available, market rates charged for used motor oil (UMO) remained high and collection volumes were relatively strong at 49 million gallons.”

2020 Financial Results

Clean Harbors' revenues were $3.14 billion compared with $3.41 billion in 2019. Income from operations increased 10% to $251.3 million from $229.5 million in 2019.

Net income was $134.8 million, or $2.42 per diluted share, compared with net income of $97.7 million, or $1.74 per diluted share for 2019. Adjusted for certain items in both periods, the Company reported adjusted net income for 2020 of $129.4 million, or $2.32 per diluted share, compared with adjusted net income of $105.9 million, or $1.89 per diluted share, in 2019. (See reconciliation table below)

Adjusted EBITDA (see description below) increased to $555.3 million, which included $42.3 million of benefits from U.S. and Canadian government assistance programs, compared with Adjusted EBITDA of $540.3 million in 2019.

“Considering the challenges of COVID-19, we delivered strong results in 2020 that could not have been achieved without the remarkable contributions of our industry-leading team,” McKim said. “For the full year, we delivered record Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted free cash flow. Our results demonstrate the resiliency of our business model, the strength of our organization and the critical role we continue to play for our customers. During the year, we took comprehensive steps to help prepare the Company for a return to growth and additional cross-selling post-pandemic by enhancing our regional structure with the addition of the SK branch business. We also effectively scaled down our cost structure in response to the pandemic and improved our efficiency through better workforce and asset utilization, greater use of data analytics and continued technology development.”

Company Issues Inaugural Sustainability Report

Clean Harbors today published its first-ever sustainability report, highlighting all areas of sustainability at the Company through an Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) lens. The report showcases the Company’s commitment to being an ecofriendly organization and details the significant positive impact Clean Harbors has on the environment, our people and the communities we serve. The report, which is available in the ESG section of the Company’s investor relations website, includes disclosures that the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) framework considers material.

“Sustainability has been a part of our DNA since Clean Harbors was founded in 1980,” McKim said. “Protecting the environment is central to our identity and that’s why sustainable business practices continue to play a key role in our organization more than 40 years later. Our focus on ESG measures and sustainability has never been greater. As a company that cares deeply about our environment, we are proud to begin documenting our sustainability initiatives and activities in this inaugural report.”

Business Outlook and Financial Guidance

“We enter 2021 with positive momentum on many fronts – financially, operationally and within the markets we serve,” McKim said. “While the pandemic continues to weigh on some of our lines of business, we expect to experience a measurable recovery as the year progresses. In the interim, our COVID-19 decontamination business continues to serve as a natural hedge against continued slowdowns in other parts of the Company. At the same time, we start the year with a healthy backlog of waste in our disposal facilities. We see opportunities to drive additional streams into our network, including the ongoing rebound in the U.S. chemical and manufacturing industries. Our pipeline of remediation and waste projects is sizeable today, and we expect that to grow over the course of 2021. In addition, we see our customers’ ongoing shift toward greater environmental responsibility aligning even more closely with the sustainability solutions we offer.

“Within Safety-Kleen, the growing demand for sustainable solutions has only increased the opportunities for our parts washers, base oil and blended lubricant products. For our Safety-Kleen branch business, we anticipate a steady recovery as vehicle miles driven increase with the rollout of vaccines across North America. For SK Oil, our re-refineries are running well and pricing conditions in the marketplace are favorable. We anticipate continuing to carefully manage our re-refining spread going forward while more aggressively seeking to grow our collection volumes given the market dislocations created by IMO 2020 and other factors,” McKim concluded.

Beginning with the first quarter of 2021, Clean Harbors will revise its calculation of reported Adjusted EBITDA to add stock-based compensation costs, a non-cash item, to other charges that are added back to GAAP net income for purposes of calculating Adjusted EBITDA. This change aligns our definition of Adjusted EBITDA to be consistent with all of the Company’s loan agreements, facilitates comparison with industry peers and as revised will be the primary metric by which management will evaluate the performance of its businesses going forward. Using that approach, for full-year 2021, Clean Harbors expects:

  • Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $545 million to $585 million, based on anticipated GAAP net income in the range of $105 million to $146 million; applying the Company’s revised definition, Adjusted EBITDA for 2020 would have been $573.8 million.
  • Adjusted free cash flow in the range of $215 million to $255 million, based on anticipated 2021 net cash from operating activities in the range of $400 million to $460 million.
  • For the first quarter of 2021, Clean Harbors expects Adjusted EBITDA, using the new definition for both periods, to be approximately 5-10% below what the Company delivered in the first quarter of 2020 when Adjusted EBITDA under the revised definition would have been $125.9 million. This expected decline is based on the record results that the Company delivered in the prior-year period before the onset of the pandemic.

Non-GAAP Results

Clean Harbors reports Adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP financial measure and should not be considered an alternative to net income or other measurements under generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), but viewed only as a supplement to those measurements. Adjusted EBITDA is not calculated identically by all companies, and therefore the Company’s measurements of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies. Clean Harbors believes that Adjusted EBITDA provides additional useful information to investors since the Company’s loan covenants are based upon levels of Adjusted EBITDA achieved and management routinely evaluates the performance of its businesses based upon levels of Adjusted EBITDA. The Company defines Adjusted EBITDA as described in the following reconciliation showing the differences between reported net income and Adjusted EBITDA for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 (in thousands). Note that the below reconciliation illustrates Adjusted EBITDA as defined through December 31, 2020, and does not reflect the revisions discussed above, which will be reflected when the Company reports first-quarter 2021 results.

For the Three Months Ended:

 

For the Twelve Months Ended:

 

December 31,
2020

 

December 31,
2019

 

December 31,
2020

 

December 31,
2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income

$39,332

 

$24,151

 

$134,837

 

$97,740

Accretion of environmental liabilities

2,902

 

2,512

 

11,051

 

10,136

Depreciation and amortization

71,418

 

77,397

 

292,915

 

300,725

Other (income) expense, net

(307)

 

(905)

 

290

 

(2,897)

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

 

12

 

 

6,131

(Gain) loss on sale of businesses

 

(687)

 

3,376

 

(687)

Interest expense, net

18,272

 

18,989

 

73,120

 

78,670

Provision for income taxes

4,444

 

10,747

 

39,713

 

50,499

Adjusted EBITDA

$136,061

 

$132,216

 

$555,302

 

$540,317

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

17.1%

 

15.2%

 

17.7%

 

15.8%

This press release includes a discussion of net income and earnings per share adjusted for the loss on early extinguishment of debt, net of tax, the (gain) loss on sale of businesses and the impacts of tax-related valuation allowances and other as identified in the reconciliations provided below. The Company believes that discussion of these additional non-GAAP measures provides investors with meaningful comparisons of current results to prior periods’ results by excluding items that the Company does not believe reflect its fundamental business performance. The following shows the difference between net income and adjusted net income, and the difference between earnings per share and adjusted earnings per share, for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 (in thousands, except per share amounts):

For the Three Months Ended:

 

For the Twelve Months Ended:

December 31,
2020

December 31,
2019

December 31,
2020

December 31,
2019

Adjusted net income

Net income

$39,332

$24,151

$134,837

$97,740

Loss on early extinguishment of debt, net of tax of ($0.4m) and $1.5m, respectively

 

366

 

 

4,650

(Gain) loss on sale of businesses

 

(687)

 

3,376

 

(687)

Tax-related valuation allowances and other*

(4,303)

 

(536)

 

(8,805)

 

4,226

Adjusted net income

$35,029

$23,294

$129,408

$105,929

 

Adjusted earnings per share

Earnings per share

$0.71

$0.43

$2.42

$1.74

Loss on early extinguishment of debt, net of tax of ($0.4m) and $1.5m, respectively

 

0.01

 

0.08

(Gain) loss on sale of businesses

 

(0.01)

 

0.06

(0.01)

Tax-related valuation allowances and other*

(0.08)

 

(0.01)

 

(0.16)

0.08

Adjusted earnings per share

$0.63

$0.42

$2.32

$1.89

* For the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, other amounts include a $1.6 million benefit, or $0.03 per share, related to tax benefits from impacts of prior period tax filing amendments

Adjusted Free Cash Flow Reconciliation

Clean Harbors reports adjusted free cash flow, which it considers to be a measurement of liquidity that provides useful information to investors about its ability to generate cash. The Company defines adjusted free cash flow as net cash from operating activities excluding cash impacts of items derived from non-operating activities, less additions to property, plant and equipment plus proceeds from sale and disposal of fixed assets. The Company excludes cash impacts of items derived from non-operating activities such as taxes paid in connection with divestitures and in the current period have also excluded cash paid in connection with the purchase of its corporate headquarters and certain capital improvements to the site as these expenditures are considered one-time in nature. Adjusted free cash flow should not be considered an alternative to net cash from operating activities or other measurements under GAAP. Adjusted free cash flow is not calculated identically by all companies, and therefore the Company’s measurement of adjusted free cash flow may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

An itemized reconciliation between net cash from operating activities and adjusted free cash flow is as follows for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and 2019 (in thousands):

For the Three Months Ended:

 

For the Twelve Months Ended:

December 31,
2020

December 31,
2019

December 31,
2020

December 31,
2019

Adjusted free cash flow

Net cash from operating activities

$113,165

 

$128,517

 

$430,597

 

$413,192

Additions to property, plant and equipment

(45,899)

 

(41,791)

 

(196,256)

 

(216,324)

Purchase and capital improvements of corporate HQ

 

 

21,080

 

Proceeds from sale and disposal of fixed assets

2,316

 

2,707

 

9,623

 

11,655

Adjusted free cash flow

$69,582

$89,433

$265,044

$208,523

Adjusted EBITDA Guidance Reconciliation

An itemized reconciliation between projected net income and projected Adjusted EBITDA is as follows (in millions):

 

 

 

For the Year Ending
December 31, 2021

Projected GAAP net income

 

 

$105

to

$146

Adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

Accretion of environmental liabilities

 

 

12

to

11

Stock-based compensation

 

 

16

to

18

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

290

to

280

Interest expense, net

 

 

73

to

72

Provision for income taxes

 

 

49

to

58

Projected Adjusted EBITDA

 

 

$545

to

$585

Adjusted Free Cash Flow Guidance Reconciliation

An itemized reconciliation between projected net cash from operating activities and projected adjusted free cash flow is as follows (in millions):

 

 

 

For the Year Ending
December 31, 2021

Projected net cash from operating activities

 

 

$400

to

$460

Additions to property, plant and equipment

 

 

(195)

to

(215)

Proceeds from sale and disposal of fixed assets

 

 

10

to

10

Projected adjusted free cash flow

 

 

$215

to

$255

Conference Call Information

Clean Harbors will conduct a conference call for investors today at 9:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss the information contained in this press release. During the call, management will discuss Clean Harbors’ financial results, business outlook and growth strategy. Investors who wish to listen to the webcast and view the accompanying slides should visit the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.cleanharbors.com. The live call also can be accessed by dialing 201.689.8881 or 877.709.8155 prior to the start time. If you are unable to listen to the live conference call, the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors (NYSE: CLH) is North America’s leading provider of environmental and industrial services. The Company serves a diverse customer base, including a majority of Fortune 500 companies. Its customer base spans a number of industries, including chemical, energy and manufacturing, as well as numerous government agencies. These customers rely on Clean Harbors to deliver a broad range of services such as end-to-end hazardous waste management, emergency spill response, industrial cleaning and maintenance, and recycling services. Through its Safety-Kleen subsidiary, Clean Harbors also is North America’s largest re-refiner and recycler of used oil and a leading provider of parts washers and environmental services to commercial, industrial and automotive customers. Founded in 1980 and based in Massachusetts, Clean Harbors operates in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Puerto Rico and India. For more information, visit www.cleanharbors.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Any statements contained herein that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “plans to,” “seeks,” “should,” “estimates,” “projects,” “may,” “likely,” or similar expressions. Such statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about future financial and operating results, and other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements are based upon the beliefs and expectations of Clean Harbors’ management as of this date only and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including, without limitation, the risks and uncertainties surrounding COVID-19 and the related impact on the Company’s business, and those items identified as “Risk Factors” in Clean Harbors’ most recently filed Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Therefore, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Clean Harbors undertakes no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements other than through its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be viewed in the “Investors” section of Clean Harbors’ website at www.cleanharbors.com.

 

CLEAN HARBORS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

 

For the Three Months Ended:

 

For the Twelve Months Ended:

December 31,
2020

 

December 31,
2019

 

December 31,
2020

 

December 31,
2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

$796,190

 

$871,005

 

$3,144,097

 

$3,412,190

Cost of revenues (exclusive of items shown separately below)

548,775

 

615,768

 

2,137,751

 

2,387,819

Selling, general and administrative expenses

111,354

 

123,021

 

451,044

 

484,054

Accretion of environmental liabilities

2,902

 

2,512

 

11,051

 

10,136

Depreciation and amortization

71,418

 

77,397

 

292,915

 

300,725

Income from operations

61,741

 

52,307

 

251,336

 

229,456

Other income (expense), net

307

 

905

 

(290)

 

2,897

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

 

(12)

 

 

(6,131)

Gain (loss) on sale of businesses

 

687

 

(3,376)

 

687

Interest expense, net

(18,272)

 

(18,989)

 

(73,120)

 

(78,670)

Income before provision for income taxes

43,776

 

34,898

 

174,550

 

148,239

Provision for income taxes

4,444

 

10,747

 

39,713

 

50,499

Net income

$39,332

 

$24,151

 

$134,837

 

$97,740

Earnings per share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

$0.72

 

$0.43

 

$2.43

 

$1.75

Diluted

$0.71

 

$0.43

 

$2.42

 

$1.74

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Shares used to compute earnings per share — Basic

54,982

 

55,806

 

55,479

 

55,845

Shares used to compute earnings per share — Diluted

55,264

 

56,124

 

55,690

 

56,129

 

CLEAN HARBORS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

December 31, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

Current assets:

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

$519,101

 

$371,991

Short-term marketable securities

51,857

 

42,421

Accounts receivable, net

611,534

 

644,738

Unbilled accounts receivable

55,681

 

56,326

Inventories and supplies

220,498

 

214,744

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

67,051

 

70,688

Total current assets

1,525,722

 

1,400,908

Property, plant and equipment, net

1,525,298

 

1,588,151

Other assets:

 

 

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

150,341

 

162,206

Goodwill

527,023

 

525,013

Permits and other intangibles, net

386,620

 

419,066

Other

16,516

 

13,560

Total other assets

1,080,500

 

1,119,845

Total assets

$4,131,520

 

$4,108,904

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

Current portion of long-term debt

$7,535

 

$7,535

Accounts payable

195,878

 

298,375

Deferred revenue

74,066

 

73,370

Accrued expenses

295,823

 

276,540

Current portion of closure, post-closure and remedial liabilities

26,093

 

23,301

Current portion of operating lease liabilities

36,750

 

40,979

Total current liabilities

636,145

 

720,100

Other liabilities:

 

 

 

Closure and post-closure liabilities, less current portion

74,023

 

68,368

Remedial liabilities, less current portion

102,623

 

98,155

Long-term debt, less current portion

1,549,641

 

1,554,116

Operating lease liabilities, less current portion

114,258

 

121,020

Deferred tax liabilities

230,097

 

231,337

Other long-term liabilities

83,182

 

45,995

Total other liabilities

2,153,824

 

2,118,991

Total stockholders’ equity, net

1,341,551

 

1,269,813

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$4,131,520

 

$4,108,904

 

CLEAN HARBORS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

 

 

For the Year Ended:

 

December 31,
2020

December 31,
2019

Cash flows from operating activities:

 

 

Net income

$134,837

$97,740

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities:

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

292,915

300,725

Allowance for doubtful accounts

10,133

2,408

Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount

3,666

3,809

Accretion of environmental liabilities

11,051

10,136

Changes in environmental liability estimates

10,698

(332)

Deferred income taxes

(9,748)

8,005

Other expense (income), net

290

(2,897)

Stock-based compensation

18,502

17,816

Loss (gain) on sale of businesses

3,376

(687)

Loss on early extinguishment of debt

6,131

Environmental expenditures

(12,401)

(18,701)

Changes in assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:

 

 

Accounts receivable and unbilled accounts receivable

22,422

(33,271)

Inventories and supplies

(7,933)

(15,869)

Other current and non-current assets

(12,602)

(14,421)

Accounts payable

(80,328)

7,153

Other current and long-term liabilities

45,719

45,447

Net cash from operating activities

430,597

413,192

Cash flows used in investing activities:

 

 

Additions to property, plant and equipment

(196,256)

(216,324)

Proceeds from sale and disposal of fixed assets

9,623

11,655

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(8,839)

(29,363)

Additions to intangible assets including costs to obtain or renew permits

(2,029)

(3,904)

Purchases of available-for-sale securities

(70,891)

(35,836)

Proceeds from sale of available-for-sale securities

61,220

51,202

Proceeds from sale of businesses, net of transactional costs

7,712

4,714

Net cash used in investing activities

(199,460)

(217,856)

Cash flows used in financing activities:

 

 

Change in uncashed checks

5,404

(3,705)

Tax payments related to withholdings on vested restricted stock

(5,331)

(7,429)

Repurchases of common stock

(74,844)

(21,390)

Deferred financing costs paid

(2,171)

(10,079)

Payments on finance leases

(4,469)

(586)

Premiums paid on early extinguishment of debt

(2,701)

Principal payments on debt

(7,535)

(852,535)

Proceeds from issuance of debt, net of discount

845,000

Borrowings from revolving credit facility

150,000

Payments on revolving credit facility

(150,000)

Net cash used in financing activities

(88,946)

(53,425)

Effect of exchange rate change on cash

4,919

3,573

Increase in cash and cash equivalents

147,110

145,484

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year

371,991

226,507

Cash and cash equivalents, end of year

$519,101

$371,991

 

 

Supplemental information:

 

 

Cash payments for interest and income taxes:

 

 

Interest paid

$72,535

$60,852

Income taxes paid, net of refunds

53,123

27,035

Non-cash investing activities:

 

 

Property, plant and equipment accrued

3,536

30,964

Supplemental Segment Data (in thousands)

 

 

For the Three Months Ended:

Revenue

December 31, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

 

Third Party
Revenues

Intersegment
Revenues
(Expense),
net

Direct
Revenues

 

Third Party
Revenues

Intersegment
Revenues
(Expense),
net

Direct
Revenues

Environmental Services

$513,440

$32,620

$546,060

 

$542,249

$35,849

$578,098

Safety-Kleen

282,678

(31,884)

250,794

 

328,545

(35,022)

293,523

Corporate Items

72

(736)

(664)

 

211

(827)

(616)

Total

$796,190

$—

$796,190

 

$871,005

$—

$871,005

For the Twelve Months Ended:

Revenue

December 31, 2020

 

 

 

December 31, 2019

 

Third Party
Revenues

 

Intersegment
Revenues
(Expense),
net

 

Direct
Revenues

 

 

 

Third Party
Revenues

 

Intersegment
Revenues
(Expense),
net

 

Direct
Revenues

Environmental Services

$2,004,081

$133,225

$2,137,306

 

$2,092,363

$144,705

$2,237,068

Safety-Kleen

1,139,726

(129,524)

1,010,202

 

1,318,691

(140,562)

1,178,129

Corporate Items

290

(3,701)

(3,411)

 

1,136

(4,143)

(3,007)

Total

$3,144,097

$—

$3,144,097

 

$3,412,190

$—

$3,412,190

For the Three Months Ended:

 

 

For the Twelve Months Ended:

Adjusted EBITDA

December 31, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

 

 

December 31, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Environmental Services

$132,109

 

$117,248

 

 

$519,960

 

$446,284

Safety-Kleen

52,674

 

66,800

 

 

229,172

 

282,378

Corporate Items

(48,722)

 

(51,832)

 

 

(193,830)

 

(188,345)

Total

$136,061

 

$132,216

 

 

$555,302

 

$540,317

 



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Clean Harbors Announces Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results Clean Harbors, Inc. (“Clean Harbors”) (NYSE: CLH), the leading provider of environmental and industrial services throughout North America, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020. “We concluded …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against EHang ...
Robbins LLP: SHAREHOLDER REMINDER: QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Ebix, Inc.
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Pfizer’s Application for TicoVac (Tick-borne Encephalitis ...
USPS SELECTS OSHKOSH DEFENSE FOR NEXT GENERATION DELIVERY VEHICLE FLEET
EBIX ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ebix, Inc. ...
Novacyt S.A.:  Research and Development Update
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
Aruba Expands Roster of Easy-to-Deploy Workplace Safety Solutions
Palantir and Akin Gump Collaborate on Legal Digital Service Platform
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Citi Announces New Impact Fund Investments in Seven Companies
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.02.21
Clean Harbors to Participate in Upcoming Virtual Investor Conferences
10.02.21
Clean Harbors to Announce Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Financial Results on February 24