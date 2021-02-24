Appili Therapeutics to Present as Part of Canada’s Top Three Pitches at Biocom’s Global Life Science Partnering Conference Today

The Company will be discussing the role of favipiravir, the broad spectrum anti-viral therapy approved to treat influenza in Japan, as a potential addition to the treatment toolbox against COVID-19. Appili has recently established a consortium with Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Global Response Aid, and FUJIFILM Toyama Chemical Co., Ltd. to advance the clinical development of favipiravir, including the Phase 3 PRESECO study evaluating favipiravir for the early treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 infections. In addition, the Company will provide information about their investigational anti-fungal compound ATI-2307, which has been designed to address difficult-to-treat fungal infections with high rates of mortality.

Appili Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: APLI; OTCQX: APLIF) (the Company or Appili), a biopharmaceutical company developing anti-infective drug candidates, today announced that it will present at the fully virtual Biocom Global conference.

Armand Balboni, MD, PhD, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Appili Therapeutics will host virtual one-on-one investor meetings throughout the conference and is scheduled to present as follows:

Biocom Global Conference: February 23rd- 25th 2021

Presentation Date: February 24th

Presentation Time: 10:55am PST (1:55 pm EST)

For further details, including registration information, please visit https://biocomglobalpartnering.org/.

To request virtual-one-one meetings, please register at: https://biocomglobalpartnering.org/registration-2021/.

About Biocom Global

The 2021 Keynote Panel at Biocom Global this year, Power of Collaboration: Partnering to Save Patients in a Pandemic, includes a line-up of speakers including Kate Bingham, Chair, UK Vaccine Task Force and Managing Director of SV Health Investors; John Reed, MD, PhD Executive Vice President Global Head of Research & Development, Sanofi; Moncef Slaoui, Partner, Medicxi, the Scientific Head of Operation Warp Speed.

About Appili Therapeutics

Appili Therapeutics is an infectious disease biopharmaceutical company that is purposefully built, portfolio-driven, and people-focused to fulfill its mission of solving life-threatening infections. By systematically identifying urgent infections with unmet needs, Appili’s goal is to strategically develop a pipeline of novel therapies to prevent deaths and improve lives. As part of a global consortium, Appili is sponsoring late-stage clinical trials evaluating the antiviral Avigan / REEQONUSTM (favipiravir) for the worldwide treatment and prevention of COVID-19. The Company is also advancing a diverse range of anti-infectives, including a broad-spectrum antifungal, a vaccine candidate to eliminate a serious biological weapon threat, and two novel antibiotic programs. Led by a proven management team, Appili is at the epicenter of the global fight against infection. For more information, visit www.AppiliTherapeutics.com.

