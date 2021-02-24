 

Appili Therapeutics to Present as Part of Canada’s Top Three Pitches at Biocom’s Global Life Science Partnering Conference Today

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.02.2021, 13:17  |  40   |   |   

Appili Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: APLI; OTCQX: APLIF) (the Company or Appili), a biopharmaceutical company developing anti-infective drug candidates, today announced that it will present at the fully virtual Biocom Global conference.

The Company will be discussing the role of favipiravir, the broad spectrum anti-viral therapy approved to treat influenza in Japan, as a potential addition to the treatment toolbox against COVID-19. Appili has recently established a consortium with Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., Global Response Aid, and FUJIFILM Toyama Chemical Co., Ltd. to advance the clinical development of favipiravir, including the Phase 3 PRESECO study evaluating favipiravir for the early treatment of mild-to-moderate COVID-19 infections. In addition, the Company will provide information about their investigational anti-fungal compound ATI-2307, which has been designed to address difficult-to-treat fungal infections with high rates of mortality.

Armand Balboni, MD, PhD, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Appili Therapeutics will host virtual one-on-one investor meetings throughout the conference and is scheduled to present as follows:

Biocom Global Conference: February 23rd- 25th 2021
Presentation Date: February 24th
Presentation Time: 10:55am PST (1:55 pm EST)

For further details, including registration information, please visit https://biocomglobalpartnering.org/.

To request virtual-one-one meetings, please register at: https://biocomglobalpartnering.org/registration-2021/.

About Biocom Global

The 2021 Keynote Panel at Biocom Global this year, Power of Collaboration: Partnering to Save Patients in a Pandemic, includes a line-up of speakers including Kate Bingham, Chair, UK Vaccine Task Force and Managing Director of SV Health Investors; John Reed, MD, PhD Executive Vice President Global Head of Research & Development, Sanofi; Moncef Slaoui, Partner, Medicxi, the Scientific Head of Operation Warp Speed.

About Appili Therapeutics

Appili Therapeutics is an infectious disease biopharmaceutical company that is purposefully built, portfolio-driven, and people-focused to fulfill its mission of solving life-threatening infections. By systematically identifying urgent infections with unmet needs, Appili’s goal is to strategically develop a pipeline of novel therapies to prevent deaths and improve lives. As part of a global consortium, Appili is sponsoring late-stage clinical trials evaluating the antiviral Avigan / REEQONUSTM (favipiravir) for the worldwide treatment and prevention of COVID-19. The Company is also advancing a diverse range of anti-infectives, including a broad-spectrum antifungal, a vaccine candidate to eliminate a serious biological weapon threat, and two novel antibiotic programs. Led by a proven management team, Appili is at the epicenter of the global fight against infection. For more information, visit www.AppiliTherapeutics.com.



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: APLI.V (Mkap €8 M) US-NDA & US-Partner imminent --$100 M Markt
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Appili Therapeutics to Present as Part of Canada’s Top Three Pitches at Biocom’s Global Life Science Partnering Conference Today Appili Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: APLI; OTCQX: APLIF) (the Company or Appili), a biopharmaceutical company developing anti-infective drug candidates, today announced that it will present at the fully virtual Biocom Global conference. The Company will …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against EHang ...
Robbins LLP: SHAREHOLDER REMINDER: QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Ebix, Inc.
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Pfizer’s Application for TicoVac (Tick-borne Encephalitis ...
USPS SELECTS OSHKOSH DEFENSE FOR NEXT GENERATION DELIVERY VEHICLE FLEET
EBIX ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ebix, Inc. ...
Novacyt S.A.:  Research and Development Update
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
Aruba Expands Roster of Easy-to-Deploy Workplace Safety Solutions
Palantir and Akin Gump Collaborate on Legal Digital Service Platform
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Citi Announces New Impact Fund Investments in Seven Companies
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.02.21
Appili Therapeutics to Host Series of Virtual Fireside Chats; First Event to Feature Dr. Scott Gottlieb to Discuss Critical Need for More Options to Combat COVID-19
12.02.21
Appili Therapeutics Reports Financial and Operational Results for Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021
02.02.21
Appili Therapeutics Appoints Veteran Healthcare Executive Rochelle Stenzler to its Board of Directors
28.01.21
Appili Therapeutics Provides Enrollment Update for Its Phase 3 PRESECO Trial Evaluating the Oral Antiviral Favipiravir as an Early Treatment in COVID-19

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
23.02.21
26
APLI.V (Mkap €8 M) US-NDA & US-Partner imminent --$100 M Markt