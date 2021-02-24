Installed Building Products Reports Record Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020

Net revenue increased 10.0% to a quarterly record of $441.5 million

Large commercial construction revenue grew 40.4%, and was up 6.4% on a same branch basis

Net income increased 45.0% to $27.8 million

Adjusted EBITDA* increased 20.7% to a quarterly record of $67.1 million

Net income per diluted share increased 46.9% to $0.94

Adjusted net income per diluted share* increased 33.7% to $1.23

Net cash provided by operating activities for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, increased 46.9% to $180.8 million

At December 31, 2020, IBP had $231.5 million in cash and cash equivalents, with nothing drawn on the existing $200 million revolving line of credit

Recent Developments in Press Release Issued February 23, 2021

IBP’s Board of Directors approved the initiation of a quarterly cash dividend program. The first quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share is payable on March 31, 2021, to shareholders of record on March 15, 2021.

In addition to the quarterly cash dividend, the Board of Directors will consider an annual variable dividend to be paid in the first quarter of each year commencing in 2022. The variable dividend will be determined based on the cash flow generated by operations with consideration for planned and expected cash obligations for acquisitions and other factors as determined by the Board.

IBP’s Board of Directors increased its existing share repurchase program to $100.0 million and extended the program to March 1, 2022.

“Our record 2020 financial results demonstrate the hard work, dedication, and commitment of our nearly 9,000 team members nationwide,” stated Jeff Edwards, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Throughout 2020, we maintained our commitment to quality and dedication to providing our customers unparalleled service, while protecting the health, safety, and well-being of our employees, customers, partners, and communities.”

“As we successfully navigate the unprecedented challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, we remain focused on pursuing our ongoing geographic, end-market, and end-product diversification strategies. In 2020, we completed 9 acquisitions representing over $107 million of annual revenues, which reflects continued expansion in our primary residential end markets and included acquisitions in the large commercial construction end market. We also experienced same branch sales growth across all of our end markets in 2020, led by multifamily same branch sales growth of 22%.”

“We believe most of our markets will remain strong in 2021 and we expect 2021 will be another good year of growth and profitability for IBP, despite the continued effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Reflecting our confidence in executing on our acquisition strategy and our commitment to create long-term value for shareholders, I am pleased with the Board’s decision to initiate a quarterly cash dividend program, and increase and extend our share repurchase program. The financial and operating accomplishments we achieved in 2020 is encouraging and I remain excited by the continued opportunities to grow IBP and create even greater value for our shareholders,” concluded Mr. Edwards.

Acquisition Update

We continue to prioritize profitable growth through our proven strategy of acquiring well-run installers of insulation and complementary building products, and during 2020, IBP completed 9 acquisitions representing over $107 million of annual revenues. Our acquisition strategy is supported by our solid and flexible capital structure and we are targeting approximately $100 million of acquired revenue in 2021. We may exceed this target depending on the timing of acquisitions within our large and growing pipeline.

During the 2020 fourth quarter, IBP completed the following acquisitions:

In December 2020, acquired Custom Glass & Doors, Inc. a Georgia based provider of glass, shower, shelving, and mirror installation services to residential and multifamily customers, with annual revenue of approximately $7.1 million

In November 2020, acquired WeatherSeal Insulation Co., LLC a Virginia based installer of fiberglass and spray foam insulation services to residential customers, with annual revenue of approximately $6.4 million

In October 2020, acquired Insulation Contractors/Magellan Insulation – known within its local markets as Icon – a Washington based provider of insulation, waterproofing, and firestopping installation services to commercial and multi-family customers throughout the Pacific Northwest, with annual revenue of approximately $26.0 million

In October 2020, acquired Norkote a Washington based installer of specialty coatings for fire protection, insulation, and acoustics in commercial and industrial applications throughout the Pacific Northwest, with annual revenue of approximately $10.0 million

Fourth Quarter 2020 Results Overview

For the fourth quarter of 2020, net revenue was $441.5 million, an increase of 10.0% from $401.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. On a same branch basis, net revenue improved 2.8% from the prior year quarter. Residential same branch sales growth was 5.5% in the quarter, attributable to a higher volume of jobs completed, compared to an increase in total completions of 3.5%. Price/mix was negatively impacted during the quarter as the Company experienced a higher volume of sales to production builders compared to last year. This shift within the single-family end market impacted price/mix as the average insulation selling price for entry level production builder jobs is typically lower than a move-up or custom home builder. Our large commercial construction end-market increased 40.4% for the fourth quarter of 2020, and on a same branch basis grew 6.4%.

Gross profit improved 12.4% to $134.9 million from $120.0 million in the prior year quarter. Adjusted gross profit* as a percent of total revenue was 30.6%, compared to 29.9% for the same period last year. Selling and administrative expense, as a percent of net revenue, was 18.5% compared to 19.6% in the prior year quarter. Higher volume provided better administrative expense leverage during the quarter and adjusted selling and administrative expense*, as a percent of net revenue, improved to 17.8% from 18.6% in the prior year quarter.

Net income was $27.8 million, or $0.94 per diluted share, compared to $19.2 million, or $0.64 per diluted share, in the prior year quarter. Adjusted net income* was $36.6 million, or $1.23 per diluted share, compared to $27.6 million, or $0.92 per diluted share in the prior year quarter. Adjusted net income adjusts for the impact of non-core items in both periods, including an addback for non-cash amortization expense related to acquisitions.

Adjusted EBITDA* was $67.1 million, a 20.7% increase from $55.6 million in the prior year quarter, largely due to higher sales, improved gross profit, and leveraging the Company’s administrative expenses. Adjusted EBITDA, as a percent of net revenue, was 15.2% compared to 13.9% in the prior year quarter.

Full Year 2020 Results Overview

For the year ended December 31, 2020, net revenue was $1,653.2 million, an increase of 9.4% from $1,511.6 million in 2019. On a same branch basis, net revenue improved 4.5% from the prior year. Residential same branch sales growth was 4.7% for the year, attributable to price gains and end-market and product mix, compared to an increase in total completions of 2.5%. Our large commercial construction end-market increased 15.3% for 2020, and increased 2.8% on a same branch basis.

Gross profit improved 17.3% to $510.0 million from $434.8 million in the prior year. Gross margin was 30.8% compared to 28.8% in the prior year. Adjusted gross profit* as a percent of total revenue was 30.9%, which adjusts for the Company’s share-based compensation expense and employee-related expenses associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, compared to 28.8% for the same period last year. Selling and administrative expense, as a percentage of net revenue, was 19.3% compared to 19.1% in the prior year. Adjusted selling and administrative expense*, as a percentage of net revenue was 18.5% compared to 18.4% in the prior year.

Net income was $97.2 million, or $3.27 per diluted share, compared to $68.2 million, or $2.28 per diluted share in the prior year. Adjusted net income* was $128.9 million, or $4.34 per diluted share, compared to $98.3 million, or $3.29 per diluted share in the prior year.

For the full year of 2020, adjusted EBITDA* was $245.6 million, a 24.8% increase from $196.8 million in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA, as a percentage of net revenue, was 14.9%, compared to 13.0% in the prior year. Operating income was $161.9 million, a 33.6% increase from $121.2 million in the prior year. The incremental adjusted EBITDA margin* on same branch revenue growth was 54.2% (please refer to the Supplementary Tables at the end of this Press Release).

Net cash from operating activities was $180.8 million, an increase of 46.9% from $123.1 million in the prior year.

Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will host a conference call and webcast on February 24, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results. To participate in the call, please dial 877-407-0792 (domestic) or 201-689-8263 (international). The live webcast will be available at www.installedbuildingproducts.com in the investor relations section. A replay of the conference call will be available through March 24, 2021, by dialing 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international) and entering the passcode 13714679.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc. is one of the nation's largest new residential insulation installers and is a diversified installer of complementary building products, including waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors and other products for residential and commercial builders located in the continental United States. The Company manages all aspects of the installation process for its customers, from direct purchase and receipt of materials from national manufacturers to its timely supply of materials to job sites and quality installation. The Company offers its portfolio of services for new and existing single-family and multi-family residential and commercial building projects from its national network of over 190 branch locations.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including with respect to the housing market and the commercial market, our financial and business model, payments of a quarterly cash dividend, the possibility of an annual variable dividend in 2022, our stock repurchase program, the demand for our services and product offerings, the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on our business and end markets, expansion of our national footprint and end markets, diversification of our products, our ability to grow and strengthen our market position, our ability to pursue and integrate value-enhancing acquisitions and the expected amount of acquired revenue, our ability to improve sales and profitability, the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on our financial results, and expectations for demand for our services and our earnings in 2021. Forward-looking statements may generally be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "expect," "intends," "plan," and "will" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. Any forward-looking statements that we make herein and in any future reports and statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by such forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, without limitation, the duration, effect and severity of the COVID-19 crisis; the adverse impact of the COVID-19 crisis on our business and financial results, the economy and the markets we serve; general economic and industry conditions, the material price environment; the timing of increases in our selling prices; the risk that the Company may reduce, suspend or eliminate dividend payments in the future; and the factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as the same may be updated from time to time in our subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, any future declaration of dividends will be subject to the final determination of our Board of Directors. Any forward-looking statement made by the Company in this press release speaks only as of the date hereof. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and it is impossible for the Company to predict these events or how they may affect it. The Company has no obligation, and does not intend, to update any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, except as required by federal securities laws.

*Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this press release contains the non-GAAP financial measures of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin (i.e., Adjusted EBITDA divided by net revenue), Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income per diluted share, Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Selling and Administrative expense. The reasons for the use of these measures, reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Net Income per diluted share, Adjusted Gross Profit, and Adjusted Selling and Administrative expense to the most directly comparable GAAP measures and other information relating to these measures are included below following the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for IBP’s financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts) Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net revenue $ 441,469 $ 401,231 $ 1,653,225 $ 1,511,629 Cost of sales 306,541 281,193 1,143,251 1,076,809 Gross profit 134,928 120,038 509,974 434,820 Operating expenses Selling 21,404 20,585 81,613 75,016 Administrative 60,463 58,112 237,959 214,134 Amortization 8,158 6,445 28,535 24,510 Operating income 44,903 34,896 161,867 121,160 Other expense Interest expense, net 7,612 8,321 30,291 28,104 Other 94 70 399 451 Income before income taxes 37,197 26,505 131,177 92,605 Income tax provision 9,360 7,311 33,938 24,446 Net income $ 27,837 $ 19,194 $ 97,239 $ 68,159 Other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax: Net change on cash flow hedges, net of tax (provision) benefit of

($1,032) and ($451) for the three months ended December 31,

2020 and 2019, respectively, and $550 and $2,225 for the twelve months

ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively 2,962 1,309 (1,620 ) (6,712 ) Comprehensive income $ 30,799 $ 20,503 $ 95,619 $ 61,447 Basic net income per share $ 0.95 $ 0.64 $ 3.30 $ 2.29 Diluted net income per share $ 0.94 $ 0.64 $ 3.27 $ 2.28 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 29,371,629 29,785,548 29,504,115 29,752,644 Diluted 29,660,839 29,972,444 29,717,609 29,873,106

INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts) As of December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 231,520 $ 177,889 Investments - 37,961 Accounts receivable (less allowance for credit losses of $8,789 and $6,878

at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively) 266,566 244,519 Inventories 77,179 74,606 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 48,678 46,974 Total current assets 623,943 581,949 Property and equipment, net 104,022 106,410 Operating lease right-of-use assets 53,766 45,691 Goodwill 216,870 195,652 Customer relationships, net 108,504 99,946 Other intangibles, net 62,889 53,616 Other non-current assets 17,682 16,215 Total assets $ 1,187,676 $ 1,099,479 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities Current maturities of long-term debt $ 23,355 $ 24,164 Current maturities of operating lease obligations 18,758 15,459 Current maturities of finance lease obligations 2,073 2,747 Accounts payable 101,462 98,871 Accrued compensation 45,876 33,636 Other current liabilities 44,951 39,272 Total current liabilities 236,475 214,149 Long-term debt 541,957 545,031 Operating lease obligations 34,413 29,785 Finance lease obligations 2,430 3,597 Deferred income taxes 35 9,175 Other long-term liabilities 53,184 47,711 Total liabilities 868,494 849,448 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity Preferred Stock; $0.01 par value: 5,000,000 authorized and 0 shares issued

and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively - - Common stock; $0.01 par value: 100,000,000 authorized, 33,141,879 and

32,871,504 issued and 29,623,272 and 30,016,340 shares outstanding at

December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively 331 329 Additional paid in capital 199,847 190,230 Retained earnings 269,420 173,371 Treasury stock; at cost: 3,518,607 and 2,855,164 shares at December 31,

2020 and 2019, respectively (141,653 ) (106,756 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (8,763 ) (7,143 ) Total stockholders' equity 319,182 250,031 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,187,676 $ 1,099,479

INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (unaudited, in thousands) Twelve months ended December 31, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 97,239 $ 68,159 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 41,339 38,862 Amortization of operating lease right-of-use assets 18,122 15,691 Amortization of intangibles 28,535 24,510 Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount 1,332 1,184 Provision for credit losses 4,444 4,312 Write-off of debt issuance costs - 3,725 Gain on sale of property and equipment (786 ) (140 ) Noncash stock compensation 10,826 8,727 Deferred income taxes (8,475 ) 5,341 Amortization of terminated interest rate swap 1,326 - Changes in assets and liabilities, excluding effects of acquisitions Accounts receivable (10,489 ) (29,582 ) Inventories 187 (10,597 ) Other assets (870 ) (16,959 ) Accounts payable (203 ) 947 Income taxes receivable/payable 4,296 (3,944 ) Other liabilities (6,034 ) 12,831 Net cash provided by operating activities 180,789 123,067 Cash flows from investing activities Purchases of investments (776 ) (52,795 ) Maturities of short term investments 38,693 25,061 Purchases of property and equipment (33,587 ) (50,167 ) Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired of $0 and $334, in 2020 and 2019, respectively (76,446 ) (51,706 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 1,187 761 Other (6,865 ) (2,887 ) Net cash used in investing activities (77,794 ) (131,733 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from senior notes - 300,000 Payments on term loan - (195,750 ) Proceeds from vehicle and equipment notes payable 21,290 33,090 Debt issuance costs (157 ) (6,691 ) Principal payments on long-term debt (26,685 ) (21,316 ) Principal payments on finance lease obligations (2,632 ) (4,157 ) Acquisition-related obligations (6,283 ) (6,732 ) Repurchase of common stock (33,924 ) - Surrender of common stock awards by employees (973 ) (2,331 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (49,364 ) 96,113 Net change in cash and cash equivalents 53,631 87,447 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 177,889 90,442 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 231,520 $ 177,889 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Net cash paid during the period for: Interest $ 26,324 $ 20,943 Income taxes, net of refunds 37,072 22,633 Supplemental disclosure of noncash activities Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations 26,001 18,907 Termination of operating lease obligations and right-of-use assets - (2,946 ) Property and equipment obtained in exchange for finance lease obligations 1,000 2,809 Seller obligations in connection with acquisition of businesses 14,086 7,543 Unpaid purchases of property and equipment included in accounts payable 1,013 1,903

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Gross Profit and Adjusted Selling and Administrative Expense measure performance by adjusting EBITDA, GAAP net income, gross profit and selling and administrative expense, respectively, for certain income or expense items that are not considered part of our core operations. We believe that the presentation of these measures provides useful information to investors regarding our results of operations because it assists both investors and us in analyzing and benchmarking the performance and value of our business.

We believe the Adjusted EBITDA measure is useful to investors and us as a measure of comparative operating performance from period to period as it measures our changes in pricing decisions, cost controls and other factors that impact operating performance, and removes the effect of our capital structure (primarily interest expense), asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization), items outside our control (primarily income taxes) and the volatility related to the timing and extent of other activities such as asset impairments and non-core income and expenses. Accordingly, we believe that this measure is useful for comparing general operating performance from period to period. In addition, we use various EBITDA-based measures in determining the achievement of awards under certain of our incentive compensation programs. Other companies may define Adjusted EBITDA differently and, as a result, our measure may not be directly comparable to measures of other companies. In addition, Adjusted EBITDA may be defined differently for purposes of covenants contained in our revolving credit facility or any future facility.

Although we use the Adjusted EBITDA measure to assess the performance of our business, the use of the measure is limited because it does not include certain material expenses, such as interest and taxes, necessary to operate our business. Adjusted EBITDA should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, GAAP net income as a measure of performance. Our presentation of this measure should not be construed as an indication that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items. This measure has limitations as an analytical tool, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our results as reported under GAAP. Because of these limitations, this measure is not intended as an alternative to net income as an indicator of our operating performance, as an alternative to any other measure of performance in conformity with GAAP or as an alternative to cash flow provided by operating activities as a measure of liquidity. You should therefore not place undue reliance on this measure or ratios calculated using this measure.

We also believe the Adjusted Net Income measure is useful to investors and us as a measure of comparative operating performance from period to period as it measures our changes in pricing decisions, cost controls and other factors that impact operating performance, and removes the effect of certain non-core items such as discontinued operations, acquisition related expenses, amortization expense, the tax impact of these certain non-core items, and the volatility related to the timing and extent of other activities such as asset impairments and non-core income and expenses. To make the financial presentation more consistent with other public building products companies, beginning in the fourth quarter 2016 we included an addback for non-cash amortization expense related to acquisitions. Accordingly, we believe that this measure is useful for comparing general operating performance from period to period. Other companies may define Adjusted Net Income differently and, as a result, our measure may not be directly comparable to measures of other companies. In addition, Adjusted Net Income may be defined differently for purposes of covenants contained in our revolving credit facility or any future facility.

INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

ADJUSTED NET INCOME CALCULATIONS

(unaudited, in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

The table below reconciles Adjusted Net Income to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, net income, for the periods presented therein.

Per share figures may reflect rounding adjustments and consequently totals may not appear to sum.

Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Net income, as reported $ 27,837 $ 19,194 $ 97,239 $ 68,159 Adjustments for adjusted net income: Write-off of capitalized loan costs - 951 - 3,725 Share based compensation expense 2,776 2,286 10,826 8,727 Acquisition related expenses 759 560 2,765 2,058 COVID-19 expenses 1 116 - 914 - Branch start-up costs 2 - - - 746 Legal settlement - 1,200 - 1,200 Amortization expense 3 8,158 6,445 28,535 24,510 Miscellaneous non-operating income - - (279 ) - Tax impact of adjusted items at normalized tax rate 4 (3,059 ) (3,021 ) (11,075 ) (10,815 ) Adjusted net income $ 36,587 $ 27,615 $ 128,925 $ 98,310 Weighted average shares outstanding (diluted) 29,660,839 29,972,444 29,717,609 29,873,106 Diluted net income per share, as reported $ 0.94 $ 0.64 $ 3.27 $ 2.28 Adjustments for adjusted net income, net of tax impact, per diluted share 5 0.29 0.28 1.07 1.01 Diluted adjusted net income per share $ 1.23 $ 0.92 $ 4.34 $ 3.29

1 Addback of employee pay, employee medical expenses, and legal fees directly attributable to COVID-19 2 Addback of costs related to organic branch expansion for Alpha locations 3 Addback of all non-cash amortization resulting from business combinations 4 Normalized effective tax rate of 25.9% and 26.4% applied to periods presented for 2020 and 2019, respectively 5 Includes adjustments related to the items noted above, net of tax

INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES ADJUSTED GROSS PROFIT CALCULATIONS (unaudited, in thousands) Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Gross profit $ 134,928 $ 120,038 $ 509,974 $ 434,820 Share based compensation expense 62 94 284 374 COVID-19 expenses 1 105 - 530 - Branch start-up costs 2 - - - 746 Adjusted gross profit $ 135,095 $ 120,132 $ 510,788 $ 435,940 Adjusted gross profit - % Total Revenue 30.6 % 29.9 % 30.9 % 28.8 %

1 Addback of employee pay and employee medical expenses directly attributable to COVID-19 2 Addback of costs related to organic branch expansion for Alpha locations

INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES ADJUSTED SELLING AND ADMINISTRATIVE EXPENSE CALCULATIONS (unaudited, in thousands) Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Selling expense $ 21,404 $ 20,585 $ 81,613 $ 75,016 Administrative expense 60,463 58,112 237,959 214,134 Selling and Administrative $ 81,867 $ 78,697 $ 319,572 $ 289,150 Share based compensation expense 2,713 2,192 10,542 8,353 Acquisition related expenses 759 560 2,765 2,058 COVID-19 expenses 1 11 - 384 - Legal settlement - 1,200 - 1,200 Adjusted Selling and Administrative $ 78,384 $ 74,745 $ 305,881 $ 277,539 Adjusted Selling and Administrative - % Total Revenue 17.8 % 18.6 % 18.5 % 18.4 %

1 Addback of employee pay, employee medical expenses and legal fees directly attributable to COVID-19

The table below reconciles Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, net income, for the periods presented therein.

INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES ADJUSTED EBITDA CALCULATIONS (unaudited, in thousands) Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Adjusted EBITDA: Net income (GAAP) $ 27,837 $ 19,194 $ 97,239 $ 68,159 Interest expense 7,612 8,321 30,291 28,104 Provision for income taxes 9,360 7,311 33,938 24,446 Depreciation and amortization 18,646 16,732 69,876 63,372 Miscellaneous non-operating income - - (279 ) - EBITDA 63,455 51,558 231,065 184,081 Acquisition related expenses 759 560 2,765 2,058 Share based compensation expense 2,776 2,286 10,826 8,727 COVID-19 expenses 1 116 - 914 - Branch start-up costs - - - 746 Legal settlement - 1,200 - 1,200 Adjusted EBITDA $ 67,106 $ 55,604 $ 245,570 $ 196,812 Adjusted EBITDA margin 15.2 % 13.9 % 14.9 % 13.0 %

1 Addback of employee pay, employee medical expenses and legal fees directly attributable to COVID-19

INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC. SUPPLEMENTARY TABLE (unaudited) Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Period-over-period Growth Sales Growth 10.0% 13.6% 9.4% 13.1% Same Branch Sales Growth 2.8% 9.7% 4.5% 8.6% Single-Family Sales Growth 7.8% 8.5% 5.0% 10.5% Single-Family Same Branch Sales Growth 2.9% 3.5% 0.4% 4.8% Multi-Family Sales Growth 33.6% 20.6% 37.5% 13.5% Multi-Family Same Branch Sales Growth 22.2% 19.5% 33.2% 13.2% Residential Sales Growth 11.3% 10.0% 9.2% 10.9% Residential Same Branch Sales Growth 5.5% 5.5% 4.7% 5.9% Large Commercial Sales Growth 40.4% 10.2% 15.3% 14.3% Large Commercial Same Branch Sales Growth 6.4% 10.2% 2.8% 14.3% Same Branch Sales Growth Volume Growth1 7.0% 3.3% 1.9% 2.6% Price/Mix Growth1 -4.5% 6.3% 2.8% 5.4% U.S. Housing Market2 Total Completions Growth 3.5% 16.1% 2.5% 5.9% Single-Family Completions Growth -1.0% 15.2% 0.9% 7.5% Multi-Family Completions Growth 16.3% 19.0% 6.6% 2.2%

1 Excludes the large commercial end market 2 U.S. Census Bureau data, as revised

INSTALLED BUILDING PRODUCTS, INC. INCREMENTAL REVENUE AND ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGINS (unaudited, in thousands) Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31, 2020 % Total 2019 % Total 2020 % Total 2019 % Total Revenue Increase Same Branch $ 11,230 27.9 % $ 34,109 70.9 % $ 68,115 48.1 % $ 114,863 65.6 % Acquired 29,008 72.1 % 14,001 29.1 % 73,481 51.9 % 60,334 34.4 % Total $ 40,238 100.0 % $ 48,110 100.0 % $ 141,596 100.0 % $ 175,197 100.0 % Adj EBITDA Adj EBITDA Adj EBITDA Adj EBITDA Contribution Contribution Contribution Contribution Adjusted EBITDA Same Branch $ 6,279 55.9 % $ 10,048 29.5 % $ 36,908 54.2 % $ 24,084 21.0 % Acquired 5,223 18.0 % 1,938 13.8 % 11,850 16.1 % 8,371 13.9 % Total $ 11,502 28.6 % $ 11,986 24.9 % $ 48,758 34.4 % $ 32,455 18.5 %

Source: Installed Building Products, Inc.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210224005090/en/