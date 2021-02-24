Non-Invasive Vagus Nerve Stimulation (nVNS) Enters New Stage of COVID-19 Research

“Vagus nerve stimulation offers potential promise for the medical and scientific community studying COVID-19 as an effective treatment to assist with respiratory function,” says the principal investigator of the Savior study, Dr. Carlos Tornero, Head of the Department of Anesthesiology, Resuscitation and Pain Therapeutics of the Hospital Clínico Universitario de Valencia, Spain. “We look forward to studying the clinical benefit of nVNS in COVID-19 patients suffering from respiratory distress.”

electroCore, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECOR), a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company and the Hospital Clínico Universitario de Valencia in Spain, announced the completion of patient enrollment in SAVIOR-1, or “Prospective, Randomized, Controlled Study to Evaluate the Effect of Non-Invasive Electrical Vagus Nerve Stimulation on Respiratory Symptoms due to COVID-19.” This study was supported in part by electroCore. Closing enrollment for this study is an important step to better understanding the clinical benefit of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) and how it can help patients suffering from COVID-19 respiratory distress.

Identifying novel therapies to treat COVID-19 respiratory symptoms remains top of mind in the medical community. In fact, the most downloaded 2020 article in the Journal of Neuromodulation was The Use of Non‐invasive Vagus Nerve Stimulation to Treat Respiratory Symptoms Associated With COVID‐19: A Theoretical Hypothesis and Early Clinical Experience. “The concept and article’s popularity not only suggests interest in nVNS and its role in treating breathing difficulties seen in COVID-19 patients, but also emphasizes the medical community is still looking for answers that can help address various COVID-19 symptoms,” says Peter S. Staats, MD, Chief Medical Officer of electroCore. “gammaCore SapphireTM CV (nVNS) is unique in it’s ability to be used early in the course of disease, at home or in a health care setting. Research should be focused on identifying novel therapies with strong clinical rationale that can be used throughout the course of disease.”

gammaCore SapphireTM CV (nVNS) received Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA in July of 2020 to treat patients with known or suspected COVID-19 who are experiencing exacerbation of asthma-related dyspnea and reduced airflow.

“Because the virus is novel we began with almost no information whatsoever. Mobilizing COVID-19 survivors to support all medical, scientific and academic research is part of Survivor Corps’s fundamental mission,” according to Diana Berrent, founder of Survivor Corps, a grassroots group of over 150,000 COVID-19 survivors, the largest in the world, that has become a hub for facilitating medical and scientific research on the Coronavirus. “We applaud all research conducted to study potential treatments that could bring relief to those who are suffering.”