 

Nextech AR Virtual Event Platform (VXP) Selected to Host the Student Veterans of America’s 2021 National Conference; Keynote Delivered by First Lady Dr. Jill Biden; Speakers Included Gary Vaynerchuk

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.02.2021, 13:30  |  21   |   |   

Nextech AR Solutions Corp. (“Nextech'' or the “Company”) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (NEO: NTAR.NE) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE:N29), a leading provider of virtual and augmented reality (AR) experience technologies and services for advertising, eCommerce, education, conferences and events, today announced that its Virtual Experience Platform (VXP) was selected to host the Student Veterans of America’s (SVA) 2021 National Conference. The conference took place February 19-20, 2021 and is the largest annual gathering of post-9/11 veterans in the world.

Elevating the academic, professional, and personal lives of American veterans, the Student Veterans of America has more than 1,500 on-campus chapters in all 50 states and three countries overseas. They represent over 750,000 student veterans and military affiliate students. Using Nextech’s VXP platform, attendees had a super-secure, best in class mainstage presentation with over 40 breakout sessions as well as live Q&A’s and one-on-one networking opportunities.

SVA NatCon’s 2021 keynote address was delivered by First Lady Dr. Jill Biden who is the daughter of a Veteran herself. Other notable speakers include entrepreneur and author Gary Vaynerchuk, actress, neuroscientist, and author Mayim Bialik and Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough. Event sponsors and exhibitors include well-known companies such as Google, Prudential, Microsoft, Goldman Sachs, L’OREAL and more.

CEO of Nextech AR, Evan Gappelberg comments, “I’m very proud of our Nextech delivery team who flawlessly pulled off this high-profile event. It is a great honor for our young company to be selected to work with SVA to build an engaging and secure venue for veterans and high-profile thought-leaders. Seeing everyone coming together on one platform and using our technology at the highest level of business and government in the USA is an amazing accomplishment.” He continues, “Our platforms continue to be in high demand, and we look forward to continuing to innovate with new AR technologies pushing the boundaries of what's possible in order to continue to serve up creative, immersive and dynamic events throughout various industries.”

Nextech’s platforms have serviced dozens of Fortune 500 businesses such as Amazon, Viacom, Johnson and Johnson, Bell Canada, UNESCO, Dell Technologies, Luxottica, Vulcan Inc , Boehringer Ingelheim, TEDx, Grundfos, and Arch Insurance. Security is a core feature of the company which reported a breakthrough in security with the help of Fastly, an edge computing company. Bringing token authentication to the edge greatly enhances security and performance, which is essential for Nextech to collaborate with additional Fortune 500 companies in the near future.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nextech AR Virtual Event Platform (VXP) Selected to Host the Student Veterans of America’s 2021 National Conference; Keynote Delivered by First Lady Dr. Jill Biden; Speakers Included Gary Vaynerchuk Nextech AR Solutions Corp. (“Nextech'' or the “Company”) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (NEO: NTAR.NE) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE:N29), a leading provider of virtual and augmented reality (AR) experience technologies and services for advertising, eCommerce, education, …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against EHang ...
Robbins LLP: SHAREHOLDER REMINDER: QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Ebix, Inc.
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Pfizer’s Application for TicoVac (Tick-borne Encephalitis ...
USPS SELECTS OSHKOSH DEFENSE FOR NEXT GENERATION DELIVERY VEHICLE FLEET
EBIX ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ebix, Inc. ...
Novacyt S.A.:  Research and Development Update
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
Aruba Expands Roster of Easy-to-Deploy Workplace Safety Solutions
Palantir and Akin Gump Collaborate on Legal Digital Service Platform
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Citi Announces New Impact Fund Investments in Seven Companies
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.02.21
Nextech AR Increases Previously Announced Bought Deal Public Offering to $13 Million
19.02.21
Nextech AR Announces $10 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering of Units
17.02.21
Nextech AR Virtual Events Platform (VXP) Selected to Host The 2021 Ontario Dental Association’s Annual Spring Meeting
16.02.21
Nextech AR Solutions to Present at the Emerging Growth Conference on February 17, 2021
16.02.21
Nextech AR Rapidly Expands Enterprise Salesforce with Fastly Executive Zak Mcleod and Salesforce.com Executive Rory Ganness
11.02.21
Nextech’s AR Music App AiR Show Launches New 2.0 Version
09.02.21
Nextech AR’s Virtual Event Platform Selected by Canadian Surgery Forum for Its 2021 Virtual Trade Show
08.02.21
Nextech AR Launches Major Platform Upgrade with Standardized AI Chat Features to Enhance Virtual Experience Platform
03.02.21
Nextech AR to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com February 4, 2021
03.02.21
Nextech AR’s Virtual Event Platform Selected by The Canadian Dairy XPO for its 2021 Virtual Trade Show

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
12.01.21
74
NexTech AR Solutions - Jemand dabei?