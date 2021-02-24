Nextech AR Virtual Event Platform (VXP) Selected to Host the Student Veterans of America’s 2021 National Conference; Keynote Delivered by First Lady Dr. Jill Biden; Speakers Included Gary Vaynerchuk

Elevating the academic, professional, and personal lives of American veterans, the Student Veterans of America has more than 1,500 on-campus chapters in all 50 states and three countries overseas. They represent over 750,000 student veterans and military affiliate students. Using Nextech’s VXP platform, attendees had a super-secure, best in class mainstage presentation with over 40 breakout sessions as well as live Q&A’s and one-on-one networking opportunities.

Nextech AR Solutions Corp. (“ Nextech '' or the “ Company ”) (OTCQB: NEXCF) (NEO: NTAR.NE) (CSE: NTAR) (FSE:N29), a leading provider of virtual and augmented reality (AR) experience technologies and services for advertising, eCommerce, education, conferences and events, today announced that its Virtual Experience Platform (VXP) was selected to host the Student Veterans of America’s (SVA) 2021 National Conference . The conference took place February 19-20, 2021 and is the largest annual gathering of post-9/11 veterans in the world.

SVA NatCon’s 2021 keynote address was delivered by First Lady Dr. Jill Biden who is the daughter of a Veteran herself. Other notable speakers include entrepreneur and author Gary Vaynerchuk, actress, neuroscientist, and author Mayim Bialik and Secretary of Veterans Affairs Denis McDonough. Event sponsors and exhibitors include well-known companies such as Google, Prudential, Microsoft, Goldman Sachs, L’OREAL and more.

CEO of Nextech AR, Evan Gappelberg comments, “I’m very proud of our Nextech delivery team who flawlessly pulled off this high-profile event. It is a great honor for our young company to be selected to work with SVA to build an engaging and secure venue for veterans and high-profile thought-leaders. Seeing everyone coming together on one platform and using our technology at the highest level of business and government in the USA is an amazing accomplishment.” He continues, “Our platforms continue to be in high demand, and we look forward to continuing to innovate with new AR technologies pushing the boundaries of what's possible in order to continue to serve up creative, immersive and dynamic events throughout various industries.”

Nextech’s platforms have serviced dozens of Fortune 500 businesses such as Amazon, Viacom, Johnson and Johnson, Bell Canada, UNESCO, Dell Technologies, Luxottica, Vulcan Inc , Boehringer Ingelheim, TEDx, Grundfos, and Arch Insurance. Security is a core feature of the company which reported a breakthrough in security with the help of Fastly, an edge computing company. Bringing token authentication to the edge greatly enhances security and performance, which is essential for Nextech to collaborate with additional Fortune 500 companies in the near future.