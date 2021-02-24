 

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Results Release Date, Webcast and Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.02.2021, 13:30  |  21   |   |   

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW), today announced that the Company will report fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 results for the period ended January 30, 2021, on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, prior to the opening of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The Company will host its quarterly investor conference call to discuss the results at 9 a.m. ET on the same day.

The dial-in number for the live conference call is (201) 493-6780 (domestic and international). The access code is Build-A-Bear. The live Internet broadcast may be accessed at the Company’s investor relations website, http://IR.buildabear.com. The call is expected to conclude by 10 a.m. ET.

A replay of the conference call will be available via the internet and telephone. The replay of the conference call webcast will be available at the investor relations website for one year. A telephone replay will be available beginning at approximately 12 p.m. ET on March 10, 2021, until 11:59 p.m. ET on March 17, 2021. The telephone replay is available by calling (844) 512-2921. The access code is 13716491.

About Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc.:
 Build-A-Bear is a multi-generational global brand focused on “adding a little more heart to life” appealing to a wide array of consumer groups who enjoy the personal expression in making their own “furry friends” to celebrate and commemorate life moments. The 500+ interactive brick-and-mortar retail locations provide guests of all ages an interactive entertaining experience, which often fosters a lasting and emotional brand connection. The company also offers an engaging e-commerce/digital purchasing activity called the “Bear-Builder” at www.buildabear.com. In addition, the company leverages its brand’s power and equity beyond retail through entertaining content, wholesale products and non-plush consumer product categories via licensing agreements with leading manufacturers. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE: BBW) posted total revenue of $338.5 million in fiscal 2019. For more information, visit the Investor Relations section of buildabear.com.



