 

WPD Pharmaceuticals Announces Berubicin Supply Agreement for the Upcoming Clinical Trials

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.02.2021, 13:30  |  23   |   |   

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WPD Pharmaceuticals (CSE:WBIO) (8SV1.F) ("WPD" or the “Company”) today announced that it has signed an agreement with CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) (“CNS”) to obtain Investigational Medicinal Product (“IMP”) for use in the planned clinical trials of Berubicin. WPD will purchase half of the batch previously manufactured for CNS by BSP Pharmaceuticals for the WPD-201 and WPD-201P studies which are planned to begin in the first half of 2021. This IMP will be QP certified by Clinigen Clinical Supplies Management on behalf of WPD under European current Good Manufacture Practice (“cGMP”) requirements.

Berubicin is a novel anthracycline candidate for the treatment of a number of serious oncology indications including Glioblastoma Multiforme (GBM). WPD sublicensed Berubicin from CNS in November 2019, which provided WPD with the commercial rights to Berubicin in select territories primarily in eastern Europe and Asia.

Mariusz Olejniczak, CEO of WPD comments, “This agreement will allow us to submit a complete application to the Office for Registration of Medicinal Products, Medical Devices and Biocidal Products, which is the Polish equivalent of the FDA, to initiate the studies without any delay. We hope to receive approval within three months from submission, dependent on if we receive any questions or requests from the President of the Office.”

Shortly after the sublicense agreement, WPD was awarded a reimbursement grant for further development of Berubicin valued at $6 million from the Polish National Center for Research and Development under Smart Growth Operational Program 2014-2020 co-financed by the European Union. WPD plans to initiate both a multicenter Berubicin Phase 2 trial in adult GBM in the first half of 2021 and a multicenter pediatric malignant glioma Phase 1 clinical trial in 2021.

CNS Pharmaceuticals has received Investigational New Drug (IND) approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to proceed with their planned randomized and controlled Phase 2 trial of Berubicin in the treatment of adults with GBM who have failed first-line therapy, which is expected to commence in the first quarter of 2021. The FDA has also designated Berubicin an Orphan Drug. CNS has received Central IRB study-level approval for its GBM study.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

WPD Pharmaceuticals Announces Berubicin Supply Agreement for the Upcoming Clinical Trials VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - WPD Pharmaceuticals (CSE:WBIO) (8SV1.F) ("WPD" or the “Company”) today announced that it has signed an agreement with CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSP) (“CNS”) to obtain …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Digihost Announces $10 Million Non-Brokered Private Placement
Early Warning Disclosure: Acquisition of Securities of Blockchain Foundry
Biofrontera AG Announces Pricing of US$8.9 Million Firm Commitment Public Offering of American ...
BIGG Digital Assets Inc. Subsidiary Netcoins Exceeds $100,000 Daily Revenue Threshold
Emerging Markets Report: One + One = Three
Red Pine to Acquire Remaining Interest in Wawa Gold Project, Announces Financing and Share ...
Royal Dutch Shell advance notice of Q1 2021 results announcement
3D Systems Announces Delay of Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Release and Conference ...
Perseus Mining Reports on Half Year Ending 31 December 2020
EHang 216 AAV Completed First Trial Flights in Beijing, Capital of China
Titel
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
European Commission Grants Ocugen Orphan Medicinal Product Designation for Gene Therapy Product ...
CytoDyn in Discussions with U.S. FDA, MHRA and Health Canada After Unblinding its CD12 Trial Data ...
Alpha Lithium Closes Oversubscribed $23,000,000 Bought Deal Offering
Monument implementiert Wertschöpfungsstrategie
ReWalk Robotics Announces $40.0 Million Private Placement Priced At-the-Market
AgraFlora Organics Announces anticipated First Sales and Revenue for Summer 2021
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Fourth Quarter and Year End Results
Over CAD $100,000 of TAAT Ordered During First Weekend After E-Commerce Launch, TAAT Taste Explorer ...
How EHang Pioneers the Future of Urban Air Mobility
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:32 Uhr
WPD Pharmaceuticals kündigt Liefervereinbarung zu Berubicin für die bevorstehenden klinischen Studien an
18.02.21
WPD & CNS Pharmaceuticals: Positives Gutachten der Polnischen Zentralen Ethikkommission für die WPD-201-Studie und Genehmigung des Zentralen Institutionellen Prüfungsausschusses auf Studienebene für die CNS-201-Studie
18.02.21
WPD and CNS Pharmaceuticals Announce Positive Opinion of the Polish Central Ethics Committee for the WPD-201 Study and Central IRB Study Level Approval for the CNS-201 Study
11.02.21
WPD Pharmaceuticals beauftragt Worldwide Clinical Trials als CRO mit weiterer Unterstützung von Studien über Berubicin
11.02.21
WPD Pharmaceuticals Engages Worldwide Clinical Trials as CRO for Further Support on Berubicin Trials
09.02.21
WPD Pharmaceuticals gibt bekannt, dass dem polnischen Forschungsinstitut eine Subvention von 1,5 Mio. US-Dollar für eine unabhängige klinische Studie über Annamycin gewährt wurde
09.02.21
WPD Pharmaceuticals Announces US$1.5M Grant Awarded to Polish Research Institute for Independent Clinical Trial of Annamycin
05.02.21
Lizenzgeber von WPD Pharmaceuticals erzielt im Tiermodell zur Behandlung von Lungenmetastasen des Osteosarkoms mit Annamycin eine Überlebensrate von 100 %
05.02.21
WPD Pharmaceuticals’ Licensor Announces 100% Survival Achieved in Osteosarcoma Lung Metastases Animal Model of Annamycin Drug
28.01.21
WPD Pharmaceuticals bestätigt seine Teilnahme am 7. LSX-Jahresweltkongress, einem führenden Forum für internationale Gesundheitsvorsorge und Biowissenschaften

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
09.02.21
3.125
News, news, news
18.04.20
24
Was die w:o Community heiß diskutiert: Zocken, wer zuerst den Corona-Killer hat: „ … zweifeln und gg