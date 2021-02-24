Gold Standard Ventures to Present at the BMO Global Metals & Mining Conference

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold Standard Ventures Corp. (NYSE AMERICAN: GSV) (TSX: GSV) (“Gold Standard” or the “Company”) announced today that Jason Attew, President and CEO, will present virtually at the BMO Global Metals & Mining Conference on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. ET.



The presentation will be available on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website.