Gold Standard Ventures to Present at the BMO Global Metals & Mining Conference

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold Standard Ventures Corp. (NYSE AMERICAN: GSV) (TSX: GSV) (“Gold Standard” or the “Company”) announced today that Jason Attew, President and CEO, will present virtually at the BMO Global Metals & Mining Conference on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The presentation will be available on the “Investors” section of the Company’s website.

About Gold Standard

Gold Standard is developing the South Railroad Project, an open pit, heap leach gold project located in Elko County, Nevada. The project is part of a +21,000 hectare land package on the Carlin Trend, and is 100% owned or controlled by Gold Standard. The goal of the Company is to become the low-cost junior producer of choice in Nevada, one of the premier mining jurisdictions in the world.

For further information contact:
Michael McDonald
Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
Phone: 1-604-687-2766
E-Mail: info@goldstandardv.com




ZeitTitel
22.02.21
Gold Standard Ventures Announces Director Resignation
17.02.21
Gold Standard Ventures Announces Full Exercise of Over-Allotment Option and Closing of C$34.5 Million Bought Deal Financing
09.02.21
Gold Standard Ventures Corp. Announces C$30 Million Bought Deal Financing
01.02.21
Gold Standard Ventures Plan of Operations Ruled Complete by Bureau of Land Management

ZeitTitel
25.09.20
9
Gold Standard Ventures: Have We Hit Bottom?
17.06.20
2
Trauer um die Gold Standard Ventures-Aktie!