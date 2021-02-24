Water Ways Signs Its First Irrigation Project in Canada

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Water Ways Technologies Inc. (TSXV: WWT) (" Water Ways " or the " Company "), is pleased to announce its Canadian subsidiary, Heartnut Grove WWT Inc. (" HGWWT ") based in Mt. Brydges, Ontario, signed its first contract to design and construct a complete irrigation project. The project will be delivered to a field of 520 acres growing Roma tomatoes, Bell peppers & cucumbers in Bayham, Ontario. The project, with an expected revenue of CAD$350,000, will use the latest Israeli-based irrigation technology and is designed by Water Ways' engineers. HGWWT expects to deliver and install the project in the second quarter of 2021.

Ohad Haber, the Company's Chairman and CEO, commented: "This is the first order we received in Canada for a complete irrigation project. HGWWT, headed by Mr. John Pol, is succeeding in becoming a major growth factor for Water Ways and I am sure that we will continue our rapid growth in Canada in the coming years."

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7078ae26-e840-4c73 ...

About Water Ways Technologies

Water Ways Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a global provider of Israeli-based agriculture technology, providing water irrigation solutions to agricultural producers. Water Ways Technologies competes in the global irrigation water systems market with a focus on developing solutions with commercial applications in the micro and precision irrigation segments of the overall market. At present, Water Ways Technologies' main revenue streams are derived from the following business units: (i) Projects Business Unit; and (ii) Component and Equipment Sales Unit. Water Ways Technologies is capitalizing on the opportunities presented by micro and smart irrigation, while also making a positive mark on society by making these technologies more widely available, especially in developing markets such as Africa and Latin America and developed markets such as China and Canada. Water Ways Technologies irrigation projects include vineyards, Cotton fields, Apple and Orange orchards, Blueberries, Medical Cannabis, fresh produce cooling rooms and more, in over 15 countries.