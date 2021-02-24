 

Life Science Cares and Biogen Foundation Help Launch Food For Free’s Just Eats Program

  • $170,000 grants will fill critical gap for 3,000 food insecure families in Greater Boston via Food For Free’s new grocery box program

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Life Science Cares Boston and the Biogen Foundation have teamed up as inaugural sponsors of Food For Free’s new Just Eats Grocery Box program, a $170,000 effort to reduce food insecurity for 3,000 area families, starting this month. To launch Just Eats, Life Science Cares, the life science industry platform for giving back, has committed $50,000, and the Biogen Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Cambridge-based neuroscience pioneer Biogen Inc. (Nasdaq: BIIB), has committed $100,000, matching the $50,000 from Life Science Cares and donating an additional $50,000 to combatting food insecurity for children in Greater Boston. Committing an additional $20,000 toward the program is Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc., the largest and preeminent owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science campuses in Greater Boston.

The combined funding will enable Just Eats to distribute 3,000 boxes of food per week through Food For Free’s network of community partners in Boston, Cambridge, Chelsea, and Somerville, including food pantries, Cambridge Housing Authority sites, other low-income housing sites, and schools.

“Children cannot learn, employees cannot work, the sick cannot heal without food to fuel them. The Just Eats boxes are a vital tool to ensure families and children have access to fresh, healthy food,” said Life Science Cares Boston Executive Director Sarah MacDonald. “We’re honored to support this work and encourage others to step up with funding to meet these urgent and critical needs.”

From May to October of 2020, Food For Free distributed USDA-organized boxes of fresh produce (the Farmers to Families Food Box Program), which were uniform, suitable for dietary restrictions, grab-and-go, and healthy. With access to the federal program becoming more limited since late fall, Food For Free intends to fill the gap with the Just Eats Grocery Boxes.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has created a growing hunger crisis. Children are especially vulnerable to hunger which can create far-reaching health and development consequences. Before the onset of the pandemic, one in eleven children in Eastern Massachusetts faced food insecurity. Now, it’s one in five children,” said Sasha Purpura, Food For Free’s Executive Director. “Food For Free’s Just Eats grocery box program helps address the urgent need for food and provides families with more consistent access to the healthy foods kids need. This would not be possible without the steadfast support we receive from Biogen and the Biogen Foundation, as well as from Life Science Cares and Alexandria Real Estate Equities. We are grateful that their generous contributions are enabling us to launch this new program, which will be a game-changer for the families who rely on us for support.”

