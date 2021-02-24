FOMO CORP. AGREES TO ACQUIRE ENERGY INTELLIGENCE CENTER, LLC FOR COMMERCIAL BUILDING EFFICIENCY

Chicago, IL, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOMO CORP. (US OTC: ETFM) is pleased to announce that it has signed a letter of intent (LOI) to acquire the assets of the Energy Intelligence Center, LLC (“EIC” - https://energyintelligencecenter.com/ ) , a U.S. solutions provider for energy efficient buildings. This LOI follows FOMO’s 8-K filing on February 16, 2021, specifically relative to FOMO licensing the patent of Online Energy Manager, LLC (OEM) and FOMO’s option to purchase OEM. EIC and OEM are strategic partner companies, and these two recent developments set the stage to further position FOMO in 2021 as a clean energy technology company within the growing “Clean-Tech” and smart building marketplace.



FOMO’s prior asset acquisition of Independence LED Lighting, LLC ( https://independenceled.com/ ) and Purge Virus, LLC ( https://purgevirus.com/ ) serve as excellent complements to EIC for next generation clean air and energy efficient buildings. According to a recent survey by Smart Cities ( https://www.smartcitiesdive.com/ex/sustainablecitiescollective/market- ... /) , the global market for energy efficiency is $360 billion/year.

EIC was formed in 2019, and brings many benefits to FOMO including:

License to use proven and patented technology;

Implemented U.S. projects for a mixed-use science center, established by an Ivy League university, and a commercial office building, that is part of a major U.S. real estate development firm;

Strategic relationships that include data analytics, measurement & verification, and thermal mass algorithmic efficiency;

A growing sales channel and pipeline;

Completed investment grade audits of facilities ranging from a large size brewery to a major blast freezing food processor; and,

A business model with recurring monthly revenue, including a signed account from a customer with four years of payments to EIC using the share-of-energy savings approach.

In addition to the benefits above, EIC has leveraged its OptikW brand ( https://energyintelligencecenter.com/optikw / ) for the “platform” of solutions that include artificial intelligence (AI) for air conditioning and refrigeration https://energyintelligencecenter.com/ai-rd/ .