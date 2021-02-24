 

LED Lighting and Energy Project Solutions Provider Orion Expands Senior Management Team, Appointing Lighting Industry Veteran Tim Rooney to Lead National Sales Growth Effort

24.02.2021, 13:58  |  32   |   |   

MANITOWOC, Wis., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX) (Orion Lighting), is a provider of energy-efficient LED lighting systems and turnkey project implementation, including installation and commissioning of fixtures, controls and IoT systems, as well as ongoing system maintenance and program management. Today, Orion announced the expansion of its senior management team with the appointment of industry veteran Tim Rooney to the newly created position of Executive Vice President of Sales. Tim will assume responsibility for all sales functions of the Company.

Mr. Rooney has over 30 years of sales management experience in the electrical and lighting industries, including sales leadership roles with Hubbell, Juno Lighting, the EGS Electrical Group division of Emerson Electric and Cooper Industries. Most recently he served as Vice President, Construction Sales at Crescent Electric Supply Company in Elk Grove Village, Illinois.

Mike Altschaefl, Orion’s CEO and Board Chair, commented, "As we plan for Orion’s future success, we concluded that now is the right time to invest in expanding our senior management team to support our long-term goals for growth and expansion. Tim is a highly respected industry leader who brings an ideal mix of sales experience, industry knowledge, customer relationships and career accomplishments to our company.”

Mr. Rooney stated, “I am excited to join this exceptional Orion team, which has done an impressive job focusing and growing the business nationally, with major opportunities still ahead. Orion has the customer service commitment and operational excellence, along with the product innovation and differentiation expertise, to be a leader in LED lighting and controls, turnkey project management and the maintenance services industry.”

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion provides innovative LED lighting systems and turnkey project implementation including installation and commissioning of fixtures, controls and IoT systems, as well as ongoing system maintenance and program management. We help our customers achieve energy savings with healthy, safe and sustainable solutions, enabling them to reduce their carbon footprint and digitize their business.

Safe Harbor Statement  

Certain matters discussed in this press release, are "forward-looking statements" intended to qualify for the safe harbor from liability established by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may generally be identified as such because the context of such statements will include words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" or words of similar import. Similarly, statements that describe our future plans, objectives or goals, including business relationships with government customers, are also forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to, the risks described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shareholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider risks and uncertainties carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are made only as of the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. More detailed information about factors that may affect our performance may be found in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at http://www.sec.gov or at http://investor.oriones.com/ in the Investor Relations section of our Website. Except as required by applicable law, we assume no obligation to update any forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons why actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in any forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

