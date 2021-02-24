Establishment Labs to Announce Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on March 10

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ESTA), a medical technology company focused on women’s health, initially in the breast aesthetics and reconstruction market, plans to announce its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 before the market opens on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, and will host a conference call at 8:30 am ET that day to discuss those results.

To participate in the conference call, dial (877) 376-9925 (U.S. and Canada) or (629) 228-0732 (International) and use conference ID number 5664669. The call will also be available via live or archived webcast on the “Investor Relations” section of the Establishment Labs website at www.establishmentlabs.com.