 

Champion Athleticwear Announces a Multi-Year Collaboration with the G.O.A.T.

Champion Athleticwear, makers of authentic athletic apparel since 1919, and Authentic Brands Group (ABG), a global brand development company today announced a multi-year collaboration for the Muhammad Ali brand. Through the partnership, Muhammad Ali will be the muse for a comprehensive, global campaign that will include integration across the Champion platforms and a series of product collections and limited edition drops. Champion will utilize Muhammad Ali’s iconic imagery, quotes, and his six core principles that fueled his journey.

“Champions are defined by how they carry themselves in sports and beyond,” said David Robertson, Director of Champion Global Brand Marketing. “Muhammad Ali’s legacy and Champion share a common foundation of authenticity, confidence and inclusivity. We are incredibly excited to see how consumers react to this new collaboration and interpret how we’ve incorporated designs that reflect self-expression to help them feel comfortable, confident and ready to take on any challenge.”

As “The People’s Champion,” Muhammad Ali was the ultimate personification of what it means to be a champion – not for what he did inside the ring but for what was inside of him. The first drop of the Champion X Muhammad Ali collection is based on Ali’s six core principles: confidence, conviction, dedication, giving, respect and spirituality. Champion wants to inspire everyone using these core principles to feel strength from within and to be empowered to start a movement of staying true to oneself, on and off the field.

The partnership kicks off with the launch of the Champion X Muhammad Ali Collection, which evokes Ali’s spirit, celebrates living like a champion, and is an embodiment of sportsmanship. Ali’s core principles are reflected throughout the collection in the apparel designs, which feature iconic images of Muhammad Ali and some of his most famous quotes.

The collection spans sizes XS – 2XL and will include Reverse Weave hoodies, crewnecks and graphic t-shirts in a red, white, gold and black color scheme and a Hyped X Wash. The Special Edition Men’s Reverse Weave Hyped X Wash is a tie dye design, with each hoodie being one-of-a-kind and hand dyed by local Los Angeles artisans. Each hoodie is pre-washed for broken-in softness and has graphics including a photo-realistic, archival Ali image on the sleeve, and an elevated felt and satin The Greatest applique. The collection is rounded out with a limited-edition pin set available as an exclusive gift with purchase while supplies last in select Champion retail stores, that celebrates Ali with iconic images and words that commemorate his journey to greatness. Future collections and drops will be announced in the months to follow.

