Zebra Technologies Named a “Leader” in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Indoor Location Services, Global

“Zebra Technologies is honored that Gartner has named us as a Leader in the 2021 Magic Quadrant for Indoor Location Services, Global for the second consecutive year,” said Matt Seltz, General Manager of Location Solutions, Zebra Technologies. “Zebra’s MotionWorks solutions give a performance edge to those on the front line of business by helping close the gap between their physical assets and their business goals in collaborative workflows. Our location and tracking solutions empower businesses to sense what’s happening, analyze or anticipate the implications, and make best next-action decisions in real time. We believe that the Gartner Magic Quadrant positioning reflects our dedication to turning edge data into business value.”

Zebra Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the edge of the enterprise with solutions and partners that enable businesses to gain a performance edge, today announced it has been recognized by Gartner, Inc. as a Leader in the February 2021 Magic Quadrant for Indoor Location Services, Global. This is the second consecutive year that Zebra Technologies has been placed in the Leaders Quadrant. A complimentary copy of the full report is available from Zebra Technologies’ website .

Zebra’s indoor location solutions help businesses create smart, data-powered environments that reflect reality better than traditional systems of record—empowering them to maximize the value of their workforce and optimize business processes. Available through Zebra’s PartnerConnect channel partner ecosystem, these real-time location systems (RTLS) for manufacturing plants, warehouses, distribution centers, hospitals, retail stores, and sports arenas are ideal for safety, specimen tracking, trailer loading, picking, targeted marketing, wayfinding and asset tracking applications. As a global solutions provider with more than 50 years of experience and innovation, Zebra’s portfolio of fixed and mobile readers, printers and encoders plus active and passive tags along with sensors include support for RAIN RFID, Wi-Fi, 433MHz, 900 MHz, 2.4 GHz, Ultra-Wideband (UWB) and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE).

Zebra offers end-to-end indoor location solutions with a broad set of workflow-specific software tools and applications available within the MotionWorks portfolio and a growing collection of data services and APIs within the Zebra Savanna data intelligence platform. Software can be deployed on-premises or in the cloud and is sold on a solution-quote basis depending on the size and capacity of the solution. Businesses benefit from centralized management capabilities, allowing them to view and manage their location beacons, sensors, battery-operated data collection devices and receivers in one environment, while operations leaders can implement workflow optimizations.

