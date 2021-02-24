 

New, Fiber Internet Networks Turned Up in Three N.H. Towns; Network Builds in Two Other Towns Nearing Completion

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.02.2021, 14:00  |   |   |   

Consolidated Communications, (NASDAQ: CNSL), a top 10 fiber provider in the U.S., recently completed the construction of high-speed, fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) Internet networks in the New Hampshire towns of Dublin, Rindge and Westmoreland. Upon the completion of two additional networks in Walpole and Harrisville, over 8,000 new Cheshire County locations will be connected to faster, highly reliable, broadband services, including symmetrical speeds up to 1 Gig.

The new fiber services and highly reliable connection can support remote access and video conferencing for telecommuters and remote learners; allow the creation and uploading of high-bandwidth content; and enable easy use of smart-home devices. Consumers can also sign up for video content available through one of Consolidated’s streaming partners with the flexibility to watch their favorite programs on any device.

"Consolidated continues to prove they’re the reliable community partner they promised to become,” said John Snowdon, former chairman of the Westmoreland Broadband Advisory Committee. “Our residents are elated to finally be able to confidently work from home, run a business, take part in remote schooling and enjoy the quality of life that comes with a reliable, high-speed fiber network. The benefits we will receive from this partnership are only just beginning and, once again, our voters made the right choice.”

The projects, which totaled nearly $13 million and included a $4 million investment from Consolidated, were built with no associated property tax increases as the towns issued bonds for their broadband infrastructure.

“These fiber network partnerships ensure rural towns have the broadband access their residents and small businesses need to work, learn and live without increasing taxes,” said Rob Koester, senior vice president, consumer product management at Consolidated Communications. “Our commitment to work with cities and towns across the region will continue to grow as we connect more people and create numerous, lasting economic development, e-commerce and quality-of-life benefits and opportunities.”

Consolidated Communications is actively working to expand rural broadband and has a strong track record of partnering with public and private entities to deliver enhanced and increased broadband service.

  • Recently, the Company partnered with the state of New Hampshire and the towns of Danbury, Springfield, Mason and Errol to expand and enhance broadband to more than 2,000 residents and businesses.
  • In December 2020, Consolidated announced plans to upgrade of 1.6 million locations to symmetrical, multi-gig speeds over a five-year period, including over 1 million locations in Northern New England.

For more information on the company’s network build plan and investments, visit consolidated.com/future.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) is a leading broadband and business communications provider serving consumers, businesses, and wireless and wireline carriers across rural and metro communities and a 23-state service area. Leveraging an advanced fiber network spanning 46,600 fiber route miles, Consolidated Communications is a top-10 fiber provider in the U.S. offering a wide range of communications solutions, including: high-speed Internet, data, phone, security, managed services, cloud services and wholesale, carrier solutions. From our first connection 125 years ago, Consolidated is dedicated to turning technology into solutions, connecting people and enriching how they work and live. Visit www.consolidated.com for more information.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

New, Fiber Internet Networks Turned Up in Three N.H. Towns; Network Builds in Two Other Towns Nearing Completion Consolidated Communications, (NASDAQ: CNSL), a top 10 fiber provider in the U.S., recently completed the construction of high-speed, fiber-to-the-premises (FTTP) Internet networks in the New Hampshire towns of Dublin, Rindge and Westmoreland. Upon …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against EHang ...
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Robbins LLP: SHAREHOLDER REMINDER: QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Ebix, Inc.
USPS SELECTS OSHKOSH DEFENSE FOR NEXT GENERATION DELIVERY VEHICLE FLEET
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Pfizer’s Application for TicoVac (Tick-borne Encephalitis ...
ICON to Acquire PRA Health Sciences, Creating a World Leader in Healthcare Intelligence and ...
EBIX ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ebix, Inc. ...
Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
Aruba Expands Roster of Easy-to-Deploy Workplace Safety Solutions
Palantir and Akin Gump Collaborate on Legal Digital Service Platform
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Citi Announces New Impact Fund Investments in Seven Companies
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.02.21
Consolidated Communications to Participate in the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference
01.02.21
Consolidated Communications to Release Fourth-Quarter Earnings on Feb. 25