BYD Offers Assistance with Federal Grant Applications

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
The Federal Transit Administration recently announced $180 million will be available through its competitive Low or No Emission (Low-No) Program and California-based BYD “Build Your Dreams” stands ready to help transit agencies navigate the application process.

The Low-No program exists to support the nation’s transition to energy-efficient vehicles such as those manufactured in BYD’s Lancaster, California plant. As the industry leader in zero emission electric buses, and with over 1,000 vehicles on the road and/or in production, BYD, the Official Sponsor of Mother Nature, is the best USA electric bus manufacturing partner of choice for the Low-No grant program.

“We’re proud to have helped secure over $10 million for our customers through last year’s Low-No grant program,” said BYD North America Senior Vice President Patrick Duan. “Having experts with a successful track record to assist transit agencies can make all the difference with these competitive grants.”

Low-No funding can be used to purchase and/or lease BYD’s full line of zero-emission transit buses, including acquisition, construction, and leasing of supporting charging facilities. We encourage transit agencies across the US to inquire on all other innovative financial options available to assist them in the transition to fully electrify their fleets.

BYD can provide various electric bus models, infrastructure, and technology to help communities transition to zero-emission buses. BYD bus and motor coach models meet all Buy America and FMVSS Rolling Stock requirements. Our bus and motor coach models range from 23 feet to 60 feet in length including our two double-decker options.

Transit agencies interested in partnering and receiving BYD’s grant writing expertise should complete our initial questionnaire: https://en.byd.com/bus/lo-no-questionnaire/

ABOUT BYD

The Official Sponsor of Mother Nature, BYD, the world’s leading electric vehicle company, is dedicated to creating a “total solution.” Globally, BYD has committed to corporate social responsibility, deeply monitoring our supply chain in terms of human rights, environmental safety, hazardous substance control and intellectual property rights. We only select suppliers who share our commitment to just labor practices, human rights standards and the environment.

For more information, please visit byd.com or follow BYD on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.



