 

Medallia Announced as the Official Feedback Partner of the 36th America’s Cup Presented by Prada

Medallia (NYSE: MDLA), the leader in customer and employee experience and engagement today announced it is the Official Feedback Partner of the 36th America’s Cup presented by Prada which is taking place in Auckland, New Zealand from March 6 - 15, 2021.

Grant Dalton, CEO of America’s Cup Event Ltd, said, “We are excited to have Medallia join the event as the Official Feedback Partner of the 36th America’s Cup presented by PRADA. We look forward to using Medallia’s QuickStart and LivingLens customer and staff feedback platforms to capture information on the experiences of the teams, staff, volunteers and fans at the America’s Cup Match in Auckland throughout March 2021.”

Fans will have the opportunity to engage with the America’s Cup and share their feedback via Medallia Quickstart and Micropulse as well as Medallia LivingLens video feedback capture to track fan and volunteer sentiment.

“The 36th Americas Cup presented by Prada promises to be more exciting than ever with technology and talent combining to produce some of the fastest and most competitive races in the history of the Match. We are delighted to be the Official Feedback Partner for the March event in Auckland,” said Leslie Stretch, Chief Executive Officer of Medallia.

About Medallia

Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) is the pioneer and market leader in Experience Management. Medallia’s award-winning SaaS platform, the Medallia Experience Cloud, leads the market in the understanding and management of experience for customers, employees and citizens. Medallia captures experience signals created on daily journeys in person, on calls and digital channels, over video and social media and IoT interactions and applies proprietary AI technology to reveal personalized and predictive insights that can drive action with tremendous business results. Using Medallia Experience Cloud, customers can reduce churn, turn detractors into promoters and buyers, create in-the-moment cross-sell and up-sell opportunities and drive revenue-impacting business decisions, providing clear and potent returns on investment. www.medallia.com.

2021 Medallia, Inc. All rights reserved. Medallia, the Medallia logo, and the names and marks associated with Medallia’s products are trademarks of Medallia. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.



