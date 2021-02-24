 

The Parent Company to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

TPCO Holding Corp. (“The Parent Company”) (NEO: GRAM.U, GRAM.WT.U) (OTCQX: GRAMF; OTC PINK: GRMWF), today announced management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences to continue to educate the investment community on The Parent Company’s business and the cannabis industry:

  • Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference – February 26, 2021 – CEO Steve Allan will participate as a keynote speaker at 9:15 a.m. Eastern Time and will be moderated by Melissa Lee
  • Needham 2nd Annual Cannabis Conference – March 3, 2021 – Management will participate in virtual one-on-one meetings
  • ROTH Conference – March 16, 2021 – Management will participate in virtual one-on-one meetings and a panel at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time (2:00 p.m. Eastern Time). Investors and interested parties may listen to a webcast of the panel by visiting the Investor section of the Company’s website at www.theparent.co.

About The Parent Company
 The Parent Company (TPCO Holding Corp.) (NEO: GRAM.U, GRAM.WT.U) (OTCQX: GRAMF; OTC PINK: GRMWF) is California’s leading vertically integrated cannabis company combining best-in-class operations with leading voices in popular culture and social impact. The Parent Company brings together global icon and entrepreneur Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter, entertainment powerhouse ROC NATION, California’s leading direct-to-consumer platform CALIVA, and leading cannabis and hemp manufacturer, LEFT COAST VENTURES, to form a cannabis industry leader for the post-prohibition era. Chief Visionary Officer Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter, one of the most recognized and celebrated entrepreneurs of our time, will guide The Parent Company’s brand strategy in partnership with Roc Nation, the world’s preeminent entertainment company with a roster of culture-making artists, athletes and influencers. The brands we build together will pave a new path forward for a legacy rooted in equity, access, and justice.

