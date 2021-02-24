 

Analog Devices, University of Limerick and Stripe Collaborate to Leverage Software Technology for the Transformation of Engineering Education

Analog Devices, Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) has collaborated with the University of Limerick (UL) and other prominent companies, including economic infrastructure technology leader Stripe, to launch a world-leading computer science program called Immersive Software Engineering (ISE). Given increased demand for developer talent globally and rapid growth of the internet economy, ISE is designed to revolutionize the way computer science is taught, creating industry experienced software professionals to drive greater business impact. As part of the research start-up aspect of this UL initiative, ADI will fund experimental development and research with the aim of developing new software processes and services.

Analog Devices, University of Limerick and Stripe Collaborate to Leverage Software Technology for the Transformation of Engineering Education (Photo: Business Wire)

“ADI is committed to increasing the impact of software advancements across industries and we are uniquely positioned to do this as the bridge between the physical and digital worlds,” said Vincent Roche, President and CEO of ADI. “We understand the vital need for programs such as ISE in training software engineers of the future.”

Through the ISE program, students will be able to take advantage of the resources offered at ADI Catalyst, a hands-on, incubator-like R&D facility in Limerick, Ireland, focused on forming new communities, creating living labs and developing breakthrough technologies such as artificial intelligence, robotics and sustainable applications. ADI Catalyst serves as a collaboration center that uses a true partnership approach to help customers resolve the challenges they face at an accelerated pace. It provides a unique setting for customers and research organizations to interact with ADI and solve problems together in a single collaborative environment. Limerick is also home to Analog Devices’ European Research and Development Center, which has a long-standing reputation for developing cutting-edge technology.

John Collison, Co-Founder and President of Stripe, said: “Software engineers enjoy incredible careers solving some of the world’s most important problems in the fastest growing industries, yet we have nowhere near enough of them. Immersive Software Engineering seeks to provide a great path for more secondary students (especially young women) into technology.”

Zeit
22.02.21
Analog Devices Appoints Anelise Sacks as Chief Customer Officer
22.02.21
Analog Devices’ Battery Management System ICs and Automotive Audio Bus Power Volvo’s All Electric XC40 SUV
17.02.21
Analog Devices Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results at the High End of Guidance
16.02.21
Analog Devices Raises Quarterly Dividend By 11%

ZeitTitel
12.02.21
2
Analog Devices, Inc. to Report First Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on Wednesday, Februa