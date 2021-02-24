Entercom Communications Reports Fourth Quarter Results, Revenues Up 19% Sequentially From 3Q to 4Q

David J. Field, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated: “I am pleased to report that Entercom continued to drive strong sequential operating improvement with revenues up 19% and EBITDA more than doubling vs. the third quarter. Digital, podcasting, sports betting and network radio all posted strong double digit growth over prior year and we are continuing to drive innovation across these businesses to enhance future growth potential. While the pandemic continues to hobble a large number of our advertisers, particularly locally, we are optimistic about a strong recovery in our local ad sales later this year driven by vaccinations, fiscal stimulus and pent-up consumer demand in heavily impacted categories.

During the quarter, we announced and completed the acquisition of the QL Gaming Group, a rapidly emerging sports betting data and predictive analytics platform that ideally complements our unrivaled position in the sports audio business. In addition, we announced a landmark multi-year partnership with Fan Duel, which we believe is the largest advertising deal in the history of the radio industry.”

Recent Company Developments

QL Gaming Group Acquisition. We acquired sports data and iGaming affiliate platform QL Gaming Group in November in an all-cash deal for approximately $32 million, bringing unrivaled data, analytics and insight-driven content to our best-in-class sports broadcast stations and influential podcasts to RADIO.COM. We believe QLGG is an outstanding complement to our sports business, enabling significant cross-platform opportunities to accelerate subscription and affiliate growth on the BetQL platform while enhancing our programming with exclusive, compelling betting-oriented content. More recently, we launched the BetQL Audio Network establishing a new destination for premier sports betting programming across our platform.

We launched a sales and content partnership with LockedOn, the No. 1 daily local sports podcast network, recently acquired by TEGNA. Under the partnership, we will feature the LockedOn library of podcasts and develop new content on RADIO.COM. The partnership further enhances our national sports offerings and continues to expand our leadership in sports entertainment. Accelerating Digital Growth. We continue to drive rapid growth in consumer demand and advertising revenues for our streaming content. Our digital audio platform, RADIO.COM, delivered 34% year-over-year growth in monthly active users in the fourth quarter and 53% growth in smart speaker listenership.

Earnings Conference Call and Company Information

About Entercom Communications Corp.

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE: ETM) is a leading audio and entertainment company engaging over 170 million consumers each month through its iconic broadcast brands, expansive digital platform, premium podcast network and live events and experiences. With presence in every major U.S. market, and accessible on every device, Entercom delivers the industry’s most compelling live and on-demand content and experiences from voices and influencers its communities trust and love. The company’s robust portfolio of assets and integrated solutions offer advertisers today’s most engaged audiences through targeted reach, brand amplification and local activation—all at national scale. Entercom is the unrivaled leader in local radio sports and news and the #1 creator of live, original local audio content in the U.S. Learn more at www.entercom.com, Facebook and Twitter (@Entercom).

ENTERCOM COMMUNICATIONS CORP. FINANCIAL DATA (amounts in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS Net Revenues $ 319,495 $ 414,118 $ 1,060,898 $ 1,489,929 Station Expenses 238,805 284,458 905,448 1,081,960 Station Expense - Non-Cash Compensation 796 892 2,348 4,657 Corporate Expenses 20,230 21,636 57,653 72,777 Corporate Expenses - Non-Cash Compensation 2,291 5,006 6,907 11,527 Depreciation And Amortization 12,567 12,079 50,231 45,331 Time Brokerage Agreement Expense - - - 106 Merger And Acquisition Costs 492 465 553 941 Impairment Loss 247,411 545,457 264,432 545,457 Restructuring Charges 1,671 1,023 11,981 6,976 Integration Costs - 1,017 491 4,297 Other Expenses Related To Refinancing - 2,533 - 4,397 Net (Gain) Loss On Sale Or Disposition of Assets 89 (4,957) (139) (7,640) Total Operating Expenses 524,352 869,609 1,299,905 1,770,786 Operating Income (Loss) (204,857) (455,491) (239,007) (280,857) Net Interest Expense 20,987 24,683 87,096 100,103 Loss on Early Extinguishment of Debt - 265 - 2,046 Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes (225,844) (480,439) (326,103) (383,006) Income Taxes (Benefit) (63,447) 7,096 (83,879) 37,206 Net Income (Loss) $ (162,397) $ (487,535) $ (242,224) $ (420,212) Net Income (Loss) Per Share - Basic $ (1.21) $ (3.64) $ (1.80) $ (3.07) Net Income (Loss) Per Share - Diluted $ (1.21) $ (3.64) $ (1.80) $ (3.07) Dividends Declared And Paid Per Common Share $ 0.00 $ 0.02 $ 0.02 $ 0.22 Weighted Common Shares Outstanding - Basic 134,611 133,985 134,571 136,967 Weighted Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted 134,611 133,985 134,571 136,967

SUPPLEMENTAL BREAKDOWN OF REVENUE BY TYPE Spot (local and national) $ 216,852 $ 286,868 $ 705,743 $ 1,092,029 Digital (including podcasting) 58,800 47,844 189,988 146,274 Network 23,457 19,369 80,346 75,629 Sponsorships and Events 9,607 40,701 42,478 102,385 Other 10,779 19,336 42,343 73,612 $ 319,495 $ 414,118 $ 1,060,898 $ 1,489,929 Political $ 18,891 $ 4,304 $ 32,285 $ 8,996 SUPPLEMENTAL BREAKDOWN OF REVENUE BY FORMAT Music $ 171,939 $ 247,147 $ 567,807 $ 888,751 Sports 60,867 77,495 192,939 287,529 News/Talk 54,388 60,847 191,352 237,987 Non-format specific 32,301 28,629 108,800 75,662 $ 319,495 $ 414,118 $ 1,060,898 $ 1,489,929 SUPPLEMENTAL DISCLOSURES OF CASH FLOW INFORMATION Net Capital Expenditures $ 8,932 $ 10,245 $ 29,992 $ 68,312 Adjusted Income Taxes Paid (Refunded) $ (1,233) $ 18,757 $ 2,724 $ 27,218 Cash Dividends On Common Stock Declared And Paid $ - $ 2,679 $ 2,692 $ 30,273 SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA December 31, 2020 2019 Cash and Cash Equivalents $ 30,964 $ 20,393 Senior Debt - Term B-1 Loan (Includes Current Portion) $ 754,006 $ 770,000 Senior Debt - Revolver (Includes Current Portion) $ 114,727 $ 117,000 Senior Secured Notes $ 425,000 $ 425,000 Senior Notes $ 400,000 $ 400,000 Total Shareholders' Equity $ 644,738 $ 881,443 OTHER FINANCIAL DATA Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Reconciliation Of GAAP Operating Income (Loss) To

Station Operating Income Operating Income (Loss) $ (204,857) $ (455,491) $ (239,007) $ (280,857) Corporate Expenses 20,230 21,636 57,653 72,777 Corporate Expenses - Non-Cash Compensation 2,291 5,006 6,907 11,527 Station Expenses - Non-Cash Compensation 796 892 2,348 4,657 Depreciation And Amortization 12,567 12,079 50,231 45,331 Merger And Acquisition Costs 492 465 553 941 Restructuring Charges 1,671 1,023 11,981 6,976 Impairment Loss 247,411 545,457 264,432 545,457 Integration Costs - 1,017 491 4,297 Other Expenses Related To Refinancing - 2,533 - 4,397 Time Brokerage Agreement Expense - - - 106 Net (Gain) Loss On Sale Or Disposition of Assets 89 (4,957) (139) (7,640) Station Operating Income $ 80,690 $ 129,660 $ 155,450 $ 407,969 Reconciliation Of GAAP Net Income (Loss) To Adjusted EBITDA Net Income (Loss) $ (162,397) $ (487,535) $ (242,224) $ (420,212) Income Taxes (Benefit) (63,447) 7,096 (83,879) 37,206 Net Interest Expense 20,987 24,683 87,096 100,103 Corporate Expenses - Non-Cash Compensation 2,291 5,006 6,907 11,527 Station Expenses - Non-Cash Compensation 796 892 2,348 4,657 Depreciation And Amortization 12,567 12,079 50,231 45,331 Time Brokerage Agreement Expense - - - 106 Merger And Acquisition Costs 492 465 553 941 Restructuring Charges 1,671 1,023 11,981 6,976 Integration Costs - 1,017 491 4,297 COVID-19 Related Expenses 5,413 - 17,011 - Non-Recurring Expenses/(Recoveries) Otherwise Included

in Corporate Expenses 589 5,000 (2,718) 6,000 Impairment Loss 247,411 545,457 264,432 545,457 Other Expenses Related To Refinancing - 2,533 - 4,397 Loss On Early Extinguishment Of Debt - 265 - 2,046 Net (Gain) Loss On Sale Or Disposition of Assets 89 (4,957) (139) (7,640) Adjusted EBITDA $ 66,462 $ 113,024 $ 112,090 $ 341,192 Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) To Adjusted Free Cash Flow Net Income (Loss) $ (162,397) $ (487,535) $ (242,224) $ (420,212) Depreciation And Amortization 12,567 12,079 50,231 45,331 Deferred Financing Costs Included In Interest Expense 1,039 856 3,981 3,083 Amortization Debt Premium Included In Interest Expense (848) (679) (3,395) (2,927) Non-Cash Compensation Expense 3,087 5,898 9,255 16,184 Merger And Acquisition Costs 492 465 553 941 Integration Costs - 1,017 491 4,297 Restructuring Charges 1,671 1,023 11,981 6,976 COVID-19 Related Expenses 5,413 - 17,011 - Non-Recurring Expenses (Recoveries) Otherwise Included

in Corporate Expenses 589 5,000 (2,718) 6,000 Impairment Loss 247,411 545,457 264,432 545,457 Net (Gain) Loss On Sale Or Disposition of Assets 89 (4,957) (139) (7,640) Other Expenses Related To Refinancing - 2,533 - 4,397 Loss On Early Extinguishment Of Debt - 265 - 2,046 Income Taxes (Benefit) (63,447) 7,096 (83,879) 37,206 Net Capital Expenditures, Including Amortizable Intangibles (8,932) (10,245) (29,992) (68,312) Adjusted Income Taxes (Paid) Refunded 1,233 (18,757) (2,724) (27,218) Adjusted Free Cash Flow $ 37,967 $ 59,516 $ (7,136) $ 145,609 Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Reconciliation Of Capital Expenditures, Including Amortizable Intangibles, To Net Capital Expenditures Capital Expenditures, Including Amortizable Intangibles $ (8,932) $ (14,326) $ (30,837) $ (77,901) Reimbursed Tenant Improvement Allowance - 4,081 845 9,589 Net Capital Expenditures $ (8,932) $ (10,245) $ (29,992) $ (68,312) Reconciliation Of Income Taxes Paid To Adjusted Income Taxes (Paid) Refunded Income Taxes (Paid) Refunded $ 1,233 $ (20,619) $ (2,724) $ (39,100) Income Taxes Paid Related to Gain/Loss On Sale Or

Exchange Of Radio Station Assets - - - 894 Income Taxes Paid Related to Gain/Loss On Sale Of

Redundant Properties - 1,862 - 10,988 Adjusted Income Taxes (Paid) Refunded $ 1,233 $ (18,757) $ (2,724) $ (27,218)

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) To Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Net Income (Loss) $ (162,397) $ (487,535) $ (242,224) $ (420,212) Income Taxes (Benefit) (63,447) 7,096 (83,879) 37,206 Merger And Acquisition Costs 492 465 553 941 COVID-19 Related Expenses 5,413 - 17,011 - Non-Recurring Expenses (Recoveries) Otherwise Included

in Corporate Expenses 589 5,000 (2,718) 6,000 Other Expenses Related To Refinancing - 2,533 - 4,397 Impairment Loss 247,411 545,457 264,432 545,457 Integration Costs - 1,017 491 4,297 Restructuring Charges 1,671 1,023 11,981 6,976 Loss On Early Extinguishment Of Debt - 265 - 2,046 Net (Gain) Loss On Sale Or Disposition of Assets 89 (4,957) (139) (7,640) Non-Cash Compensation Expense 3,087 5,898 9,255 16,184 Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes 32,908 76,262 (25,237) 195,652 Income Taxes (Benefit) 9,872 22,879 (7,571) 58,696 Adjusted Net Income (Loss) $ 23,036 $ 53,383 $ (17,666) $ 136,956 Weighted Average Diluted Shares Outstanding

For Purposes Of Computing Adjusted

Net Income (Loss) Per Share - Diluted Weighted Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted As Reported 134,611 133,985 134,571 136,967 Diluted Shares Excluded When Reporting A Net Loss 88 130 139 331 134,699 134,115 134,710 137,298 Adjusted Net Income (Loss) Per Share - Diluted $ 0.17 $ 0.40 $ (0.13) $ 1.00

