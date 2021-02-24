 

QAD DynaSys DSCP (Digital Supply Chain Planning) Achieves Veracode Verified Standard Status

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.02.2021, 14:10  |  51   |   |   

QAD DynaSys, a leading provider of digital supply chain planning solutions, announced today its continued participation in Veracode Verified, a program that validates a company's secure software development processes, and that QAD DynaSys DSCP (Digital Supply Chain Planning) has achieved Veracode Verified Standard Status. QAD DynaSys is a division of QAD Inc. (Nasdaq: QADA) (Nasdaq: QADB).

This achievement demonstrates QAD DynaSys' commitment to creating secure software and that QAD DynaSys DSCP undergoes rigorous security testing as part of the development practice. Additionally, participating in the Veracode Verified program ensures that QAD DynaSys solutions meet a high standard of application security, reducing risk for the customer.

Organizations whose secure development practice has been validated and whose application has been accepted into the Standard Tier, have demonstrated that the following security steps have been implemented into their software development practice:

  • Assesses first-party code with static analysis
  • Documents that the application does not allow Very High flaws in first-party code
  • Provides developers with remediation guidance when new flaws are introduced

Since 1985, QAD DynaSys has helped businesses optimize their supply chains with an integrated and collaborative planning solution that includes Sales & Operations Planning (S&OP), Demand Planning, Supply Planning, Manufacturing Planning, Inventory Optimization, Demand Driven Material Requirements Planning (DDMRP), Financial Planning and Integrated Business Planning (IBP) - powered by Advanced Analytics and AI Machine Learning.

"It is paramount for our customers that their data is secure," said QAD DynaSys VP R&D and Support Jean-Luc Rominger. "QAD DynaSys takes data security very seriously. Having our secure development process attested to by Veracode helps us reduce the risks associated with application vulnerabilities and is just one of the many ways that QAD DynaSys protects its customers' data."

About QAD DynaSys – Digital Supply Chain Planning Solutions

QAD DynaSys, a division of QAD Inc. (Nasdaq: QADA) (Nasdaq: QADB), provides Digital Supply Chain Planning solutions. Founded in 1985, QAD DynaSys provides an integrated and collaborative planning solution that allows businesses to optimize their supply chains, including sales and operations planning, demand planning, network and inventory and business resources optimizations. QAD DynaSys software enables customers and partners in the food and beverage, consumer packaged goods, life sciences, apparel, luxury, high tech, automotive, distribution and retail verticals to meet their goals of better managing Demand and Supply Chain Planning, and building the future of their supply chain.

Wertpapier


