Evoqua Water Technologies Earns Place on 2021 Clean200 List

The Clean200 list is an annual recognition of publicly traded companies that are leading the way with solutions for the transition to a clean energy future. It is the first year Evoqua has been included in the Clean200 list. The full list can be viewed on the Clean200 website .

Evoqua Water Technologies, an industry leader in mission-critical water treatment solutions, is proud to announce that it has been ranked on the 2021 Clean200 list. This prestigious list, which was announced on February 18, 2021, is published by Corporate Knights in partnership with U.S. non-profit, As You Sow.

"Evoqua is honored to be recognized for our commitment to sustainability," said Ron Keating, Evoqua's Chief Executive Officer. "We are dedicated to developing and delivering sustainable solutions that help our customers and communities protect the world's most valuable resource — water. Enabling a more sustainable water system for future generations is both our opportunity and our responsibility. It is what we do every day."

The Clean200 list is comprised of the largest 200 public companies ranked by green energy revenues. The dataset is developed by multiplying a company's most recent year-end revenues by its clean revenue estimate, primarily sourced from Corporate Knights Research. To be eligible, a company must have USD revenue of at least $1 billion and earn more than 10% of total revenues from clean sources. Learn more about the Clean200 methodology.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies is a leading provider of mission-critical water and wastewater treatment solutions, offering a broad portfolio of products, services, and expertise to support industrial, municipal, and recreational customers who value water. Evoqua has worked to protect water, the environment, and its employees for more than 100 years, earning a reputation for quality, safety, and reliability around the world. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company operates in more than 160 locations across ten countries. Serving more than 38,000 customers and 200,000 installations worldwide, our employees are united by a common purpose: Transforming Water. Enriching Life. To learn more, visit www.evoqua.com.

