CBRE Group, Inc. Named Top Real Estate Brand in Lipsey Survey for 20th Consecutive Year

“CBRE is proud to be recognized as our industry’s leader for the past 20 years. This year’s recognition has special resonance, as our people have rallied to support each other and our clients during an especially difficult time,” said Bob Sulentic, president and chief executive officer of CBRE.

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) has been named the top global brand in commercial real estate by The Lipsey Company for the 20th consecutive year. CBRE’s development services subsidiary, Trammell Crow Company, was the top-ranked development company for the fourth consecutive year.

Lipsey, a training and professional development firm specializing in commercial real estate, has surveyed commercial real estate professionals on their perceptions of the industry’s leading brands since 2002. CBRE has been ranked number one every year that Lipsey has conducted its survey. The survey is open to real estate professionals globally, including property owners, investors, lenders, occupiers, brokers and property managers.

Earlier this year CBRE was the top real estate company on Fortune’s World’s Most Admired Companies list and was ranked #22 on Barron’s list of the 100 Most Sustainable Companies in the U.S.

About CBRE Group, Inc.

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE: CBRE), a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the world’s largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2020 revenue). The company has more than 100,000 employees serving clients in more than 100 countries. CBRE serves a diverse range of clients with an integrated suite of services, including facilities, transaction and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services. Please visit our website at www.cbre.com. We routinely post important information on our website, including corporate and investor presentations and financial information. We intend to use our website as a means of disclosing material, non-public information and for complying with our disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Such disclosures will be included in the Investor Relations section of our website at https://ir.cbre.com. Accordingly, investors should monitor such portion of our website, in addition to following our press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210224005224/en/