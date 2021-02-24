Iveric Bio to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Wednesday, March 3, 2021

IVERIC bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ISEE) today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial and operating results on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Following the announcement, the Iveric Bio management team will host a live conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results and provide a general business update.

To participate in this conference call, dial 888-221-3881 (USA) or 323-794-2590 (International), passcode 9597743. A live, listen-only audio webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Investors section of the Iveric Bio website at www.ivericbio.com. A replay will be available approximately two hours following the live call for two weeks. The replay number is 888-203-1112 (USA Toll Free), passcode 9597743.