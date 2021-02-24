Establishment Labs Announces Raj Denhoy Has Joined the Company as Head of Strategy and Investor Relations

Mr. Denhoy will join the executive team at Establishment Labs to help define and execute the company’s corporate strategy and to communicate that vision to investors and other stakeholders. Mr. Denhoy joins Establishment Labs from Jefferies Group, LLC, where he was a Managing Director and led the US medical device research team for the past eleven years, including coverage of Establishment Labs. He has covered the medical device industry for over twenty years.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ESTA), a medical technology company focused on women’s health, initially in the breast aesthetics and reconstruction market, announced today that Raj Denhoy has been appointed Head of Strategy and Investor Relations.

“We are grateful to have Raj join our company as we look to become the global market leader in breast aesthetics and reconstruction,” said Juan José Chacón-Quirós, CEO and Founder of Establishment Labs. “His experience and insight will be invaluable as we continue to create value by expanding into new areas of aesthetics.”

Commenting on his new role, Mr. Denhoy added, “The team at Establishment Labs has accomplished a tremendous amount over the past decade, but what is most compelling is what lies ahead. The continued global roll out of Motiva, the planned launch of the minimally-invasive and market-expanding MIA procedure, and many other innovations to come have created a foundation for significant and sustained value creation. I am excited to be part of realizing that potential.”

Mr. Denhoy will report directly to CEO Juan José Chacón-Quirós and will be based in New York City, as Establishment Labs expands its US corporate presence.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. is a global medical technology company focused on women’s health, initially in the breast aesthetics and reconstruction market, by designing, developing, manufacturing and marketing an innovative portfolio of silicone gel-filled breast implants, branded as Motiva Implants, the centerpiece of the MotivaImagine platform. Motiva Implants are produced at our two manufacturing sites that are compliant with ISO13485:2016, FDA 21 CFR 820 under the MDSAP program, and are currently commercially available in more than 80 countries through exclusive distributors or the Company’s direct salesforce. In March 2018, Establishment Labs received approval for an investigational device exemption (IDE) from the FDA and initiated the Motiva Implant clinical trial in the United States in April 2018. In addition to Motiva Implants, Establishment Labs’ product and technologies portfolio includes the Divina 3D Simulation System and other products and services. Please visit our website for additional information at www.establishmentlabs.com.