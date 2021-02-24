BigCommerce Extends Merchant Reach with New Walmart Partnership

BigCommerce (Nasdaq: BIGC), a leading Open SaaS ecommerce platform for fast-growing and established brands, today announced a new partnership with Walmart (NYSE: WMT) that will enable its eligible US merchants to sell products directly on Walmart Marketplace, giving them access to the more than 120 million unique consumers visiting the Walmart.com each month. BigCommerce merchants looking to sell through Walmart.com will also receive an expedited application review to get up and running on the marketplace quickly, and for a limited time, Walmart will offer $0 commission rates to new platform sellers when they meet all New-Seller Savings offer conditions for their first month.

“After a year where our customers shopped online more than ever before, we are excited to partner with BigCommerce, an industry leading ecommerce platform, to make it even easier for sellers to grow their online business,” said Jeff Clementz, senior vice president of Walmart Marketplace. “At Walmart, we’re always thinking about how to best serve the customer and this partnership will provide customers with an even greater assortment.”

Starting today, Walmart Marketplace is available as a new channel in the BigCommerce Channel Manager. By activating the Walmart Marketplace channel, US merchants will be able to:

Start selling on Walmart.com quickly. Merchants that apply for access to Walmart Marketplace through BigCommerce will benefit from an expedited application review process, enabling them to become an approved Walmart seller more quickly than applying on their own.

Manage Walmart orders from your BigCommerce control panel. BigCommerce automatically keeps products synced with Walmart.com, making it easy to track products, orders, inventory and fulfillment from one central location.

Choose your own tech stack. Merchants connecting into Walmart Marketplace through BigCommerce will also gain access to a curated network of complementary partners – including CedCommerce, Codisto Channel Cloud, Feedonomics, SureDone, Zentail, Tinuiti, Teikametrics and Deliverr – to support their listing, order and inventory management, advertising and fulfillment needs.

Sell with confidence. Walmart maintains a highly-curated community of respected sellers dedicated to offering top-quality products and customer service. Combined with BigCommerce's highly-performant platform, merchants can feel confident knowing their shoppers are having a positive online buying experience.

“More than ever before, merchants need to get their products in front of shoppers in all the places those shoppers are discovering and making purchases. Our goal is to make it as easy as possible for our customers to have that broad omnichannel presence,” said Russell Klein, chief commercial officer at BigCommerce. “Partnering with an industry leader like Walmart not only gives our merchants access to one of the world’s largest marketplaces, it also opens additional opportunities for them to strategically expand their ecommerce footprint.”