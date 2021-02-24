 

Covetrus Appoints North American Chief Veterinary Officer

Covetrus (NASDAQ: CVET), a global leader in animal-health technology and services, today announced the appointment of Link Welborn, DVM, DABVP as Covetrus’ chief veterinary officer (CVO) in North America.

Covetrus announced the appointment of Link Welborn, DVM, DABVP as its chief veterinary officer (CVO) in North America. Dr. Welborn will serve as veterinary advocate, advancing the Company's focus on veterinarian-led pet care. (Photo: Business Wire)

In his role, Dr. Welborn will champion the role of the veterinarian in providing better care for animals, while counseling Covetrus on ways to deliver better business outcomes for veterinary practices. Dr. Welborn will also work collaboratively with Dr. Rens van Dobbenburgh, Covetrus’ CVO in Europe as the Company leverages its global footprint for the betterment of the veterinary community.

“We’ve placed our bet on the veterinarian, which is why we’re excited to welcome Dr. Welborn to our leadership team to advance our mission of enabling better clinical, operational and financial success for the veterinarian community,” said Ben Wolin, president and CEO of Covetrus. “As a leader in the industry and a well-respected veterinarian and practice owner himself, Dr. Welborn’s insight and vision will be instrumental as we balance the passion veterinarians have for animals with the challenges and opportunities of running a business.”

Dr. Welborn is a diplomate of the American Board of Veterinary Practitioners, certified in Canine and Feline Practice, the owner of six hospitals accredited by the American Animal Hospital Association (AAHA) and an AAHA past president. In addition to his clinical focus, he has a strong interest in practice management and driving the economic success of the veterinary profession. He is CEO of Veterinary Study Groups, the umbrella organization for the more than 50 Veterinary Management Groups (VMGs).

“The veterinary profession has undergone significant change over the last two decades. I’ve witnessed first-hand how disruptions in business models, technology, e-commerce and consumer preferences have impacted veterinarians, challenging them to reinvent to succeed,” said Dr. Link Welborn, CVO, Covetrus, North America. “I am very focused on facilitating a deeper connection between Covetrus and the veterinary profession as we work to elevate patient care, enhance veterinary practice success and strengthen relationships between practices and their clients.”

Dr. Welborn has contributed to numerous collaborative veterinary initiatives including serving as AAHA Delegate to the American Veterinary Medical Association’s (AVMA) House of Delegates and as a member of the AAHA-AVMA Preventive Healthcare Guidelines Task Force. His awards include the AVMA President’s Award, AAHA Practitioner of the Year Award, University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine Alumni Achievement Award and the first AAHA Dedicated Service Award in 2018.

About Covetrus

Covetrus is a global animal-health technology and services company dedicated to empowering veterinary practice partners to drive improved health and financial outcomes. We are bringing together products, services, and technology into a single platform that connects our customers to the solutions and insights they need to work best. Our passion for the well-being of animals and those who care for them drives us to advance the world of veterinary medicine. Covetrus is headquartered in Portland, Maine with approximately 5,500 employees serving over 100,000 customers around the globe. For more information about Covetrus visit https://covetrus.com/.



Wertpapier


