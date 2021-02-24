Twist Bioscience Launches Industry-Leading NGS Methylation Detection System for Liquid Biopsy Cancer Analysis and Epigenetic Studies

DNA methylation plays a key role in many biological processes including cancer. When present on a single nucleotide, a methyl group can alter genetic behavior without changing the DNA sequence. Analyzing these methylation patterns provides unique understanding of disease pathology, including the ability to screen for cancer earlier using blood samples known as “liquid biopsies.”

Twist Bioscience Corporation (NASDAQ: TWST), a company enabling customers to succeed through its offering of high-quality synthetic DNA using its silicon platform, today announced the launch of the Twist NGS Methylation Detection System , a robust, end-to-end sample preparation and target enrichment solution for identifying methylated regions in the human genome.

“Methylation is one of the most interesting and informative epigenetic modifications due to its wide-reaching effects, but historically it has been difficult to study efficiently,” said Emily M. Leproust, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Twist Bioscience. “In partnership with New England Biolabs, we’ve developed a state-of-the-art system, to identify and accurately evaluate methylation patterns that enable our customers to create better tests and/or conduct research more efficiently. In addition, the superior results produced through this system provide incentive for our customers using SNP microarray technology to switch to using Twist products plus sequencing.”

DNA methylation appears in consistent patterns across the genome, making it possible to assess multiple loci for a more specific and sensitive test. In cancer methylation, patterns appear early, providing an attractive approach for screening through revolutionary liquid biopsy tests, which are designed to detect a wide range of tumors from a single blood sample.

HelioHealth, an early access customer, is currently developing simple, accurate liquid biopsy tests for the detection of early-stage liver, colon, breast and lung cancers.

“The complex, very large panels needed to detect circulating tumor DNA early in the disease require expertise in design, robust coverage from minimal sample material, and exceptional sensitivity in detecting the change between differentially methylated regions,” said Kenneth Chahine, Ph.D., J.D., CEO of HelioHealth. “After some trial and error with other systems, we found that the Twist NGS Methylation Detection System improved the efficiency and accuracy of all of our tests, providing the best data possible for rapid and early cancer detection.”