 

Ocular Therapeutix to Participate at Three Upcoming Investor Conferences

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (Nasdaq: OCUL) a biopharmaceutical company focused on the formulation, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye, today announced that it will participate at the following conferences:

Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference
 Date: Monday, March 1, 2021
Analyst-hosted fireside chat: 12:30 PM ET

Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference
 Date: Wednesday, March 3, 2021
Analyst-hosted fireside chat: 9:10 AM ET

H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference
 Date: March 9-10, 2021
Pre-Recorded Formal Presentation will be made available on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 7:00 AM ET

Management will be available throughout the day for virtual investor meetings at all of the conferences. If you plan to attend at least one of the conferences and are interested in meeting with management, please contact your Cowen, Raymond James or H.C. Wainwright representative.

A live webcast of the fireside chats during the Cowen 41st Annual Health Care Conference and the Raymond James 42nd Annual Institutional Investors Conference, along with a replay of the pre-recorded presentation during the H.C. Wainwright Global Life Sciences Conference, can be accessed by visiting the Investors section of the Company’s website at investors.ocutx.com.

About Ocular Therapeutix, Inc.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the formulation, development, and commercialization of innovative therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its proprietary bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology. Ocular Therapeutix’s first commercial drug product, DEXTENZA, is FDA-approved for the treatment of ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery. Ocular Therapeutix has also submitted a Supplemental NDA for DEXTENZA to include the treatment of ocular itching associated with allergic conjunctivitis as an additional approved indication. Ocular Therapeutix’s earlier stage development assets currently in Phase 1 clinical trials include OTX-TKI (axitinib intravitreal implant) for the treatment of wet AMD and other retinal diseases and OTX-TIC (travoprost intracameral implant) for the reduction of intraocular pressure in patients with primary open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension. Ocular Therapeutix is currently evaluating OTX-CSI (cyclosporine intracanalicular insert) for the treatment of dry eye disease in a Phase 2 clinical trial. Also, Ocular Therapeutix has recently filed a Phase 2-enabling investigational new drug application for OTX-DED (dexamethasone intracanalicular insert) for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. Also, in collaboration with Regeneron, OTX-AFS (aflibercept suprachoroidal injection) is in pre-clinical development as an extended-delivery formulation of aflibercept for the treatment of retinal diseases. Ocular Therapeutix's first product, ReSure Sealant is an FDA approved device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery.



