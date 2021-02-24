 

CrowdStrike Delivers Advanced Threat Protection for Cloud and Container Workloads to Provide Greater Control and Visibility from Build to Runtime

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.02.2021, 14:00  |  19   |   |   

CrowdStrike, a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint and workload protection, today announced expanded Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) and Cloud Workload Protection (CWP) capabilities for the CrowdStrike Falcon platform to deliver greater control, visibility and security for cloud workloads and cloud-native applications from build to runtime.

The expanded CSPM and CWP capabilities for the CrowdStrike Falcon platform identify and remediate vulnerabilities from development to production for a wide variety of cloud environments, including containers. Gartner has predicted that, “Growing adoption of cloud-native applications and infrastructure will increase use of container management to over 75% of large enterprises in mature economies by 2024 (up from less than 35% in 2020).”

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu CrowdStrike Holdings Inc!
Short
Basispreis 239,72€
Hebel 9,02
Ask 1,74
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 188,53€
Hebel 6,70
Ask 2,99
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

With the incorporation of frictionless security and automated protection early in the continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) pipeline, DevSecOps teams are empowered to deliver production-ready applications with minimal impact to build cycles. Additionally, the new features will help organizations prevent compliance violations with intelligent monitoring that detects misconfigurations, vulnerabilities and threats, and delivers guided remediation that equips developers with guardrails to avoid costly mistakes.

“We continue to deliver the broadest range of cloud security capabilities in a single cloud-native platform for on-prem, private, public, hybrid and multi-cloud environments that scales,” said Amol Kulkarni, chief product officer for CrowdStrike. “CrowdStrike’s Security Cloud is one of the largest deployments in the world, providing us a unique vantage point in supporting organizations’ shift to cloud-native architectures and their adoption of development and IT operations (DevOps). The capabilities we are announcing today secure development and deployment of applications in the cloud with greater speed, efficiency and confidence.”

New Falcon Horizon CSPM Capabilities:

  • Provide cloud-native security posture management for multi-cloud environments: Prevents, protects and remediates security risks in AWS and Azure resources. Expands assessment coverage for server, Kubernetes and serverless services to detect Indicators of Misconfiguration (IOM) in the public cloud control plane.
  • Monitor cloud identities for least privileges: Provides end-to-end visibility to Azure Active Directory (AD) to quickly identify privileged permissions and abnormal service-to-service integration settings. Detects misconfigurations linked to prevalent tactics, techniques and procedures (TTPs) with Azure AD deployments.
  • Ensure continuous compliance: Provides in-depth assessment against the Center for Internet Security (CIS) benchmarks with prebuilt dashboards, easy to navigate drill-down by account, region, cloud service and severity.

New Falcon Cloud Workload Protection Capabilities

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

CrowdStrike Delivers Advanced Threat Protection for Cloud and Container Workloads to Provide Greater Control and Visibility from Build to Runtime CrowdStrike, a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint and workload protection, today announced expanded Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) and Cloud Workload Protection (CWP) capabilities for the CrowdStrike Falcon platform to deliver greater …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against EHang ...
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Robbins LLP: SHAREHOLDER REMINDER: QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Ebix, Inc.
USPS SELECTS OSHKOSH DEFENSE FOR NEXT GENERATION DELIVERY VEHICLE FLEET
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Pfizer’s Application for TicoVac (Tick-borne Encephalitis ...
ICON to Acquire PRA Health Sciences, Creating a World Leader in Healthcare Intelligence and ...
EBIX ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ebix, Inc. ...
Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
Aruba Expands Roster of Easy-to-Deploy Workplace Safety Solutions
Palantir and Akin Gump Collaborate on Legal Digital Service Platform
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Citi Announces New Impact Fund Investments in Seven Companies
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
22.02.21
CrowdStrike Global Threat Report Highlights Key Trends in eCrime and Nation-State Activity
18.02.21
CrowdStrike to Acquire Humio and Deliver the Industry’s Most Advanced Data Platform for Next-Generation, Index-Free XDR
03.02.21
CrowdStrike Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results Conference Call
31.01.21
10.000 Euro auf der hohen Kante? Die 5 besten Aktien zum Kauf im Biden-Bullenmarkt
28.01.21
CrowdStrike Lands Perfect Score on Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
13.01.21
58
New CrowdStrike Report Finds an Increase in Cyber Adversaries Turning to Business Disruption as Main
23.04.20
11
crowdstrike - cybersecurity