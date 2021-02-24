CrowdStrike Delivers Advanced Threat Protection for Cloud and Container Workloads to Provide Greater Control and Visibility from Build to Runtime

CrowdStrike, a leader in cloud-delivered endpoint and workload protection, today announced expanded Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) and Cloud Workload Protection (CWP) capabilities for the CrowdStrike Falcon platform to deliver greater control, visibility and security for cloud workloads and cloud-native applications from build to runtime.

The expanded CSPM and CWP capabilities for the CrowdStrike Falcon platform identify and remediate vulnerabilities from development to production for a wide variety of cloud environments, including containers. Gartner has predicted that, “Growing adoption of cloud-native applications and infrastructure will increase use of container management to over 75% of large enterprises in mature economies by 2024 (up from less than 35% in 2020).”