 

Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company Announces Women’s Football Alliance to Host Championship Weekend at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.02.2021, 14:00  |  29   |   |   

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (“HOFV” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football and owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls (“the Destination”), today announced it has signed a multi-year partnership with the Women’s Football Alliance (“WFA”). The WFA, represented by WaV Sports & Entertainment in the negotiations, will host its four division championships at the Destination’s Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium beginning this year. This summer’s WFA Championship Weekend will take place on Friday and Saturday, July 23 and 24.

Founded in 2009, the WFA is the largest, longest running and most competitive women’s tackle football league in the world. Its mission to help women get involved in the game and develop the skillsets they need to compete professionally aligns with HOFV’s vision to grow the sport and provide opportunities for women to excel both on-and-off the field.

“Sharing our world-class facilities with such an important and transformational organization in the Women’s Football Alliance is a true honor,” said Michael Crawford, President and CEO of HOFV. “We are passionate about inspiring the next generation of athletes and believe the future of professional football is one where women are equally celebrated for their successes on the gridiron and provided with the same opportunities for advancement as males. We are excited to work closely with the WFA going forward and are very much looking forward to Championship Weekend at Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls this July.”

The WFA has allowed numerous female athletes to break barriers and achieve new heights. It was the first women’s football league to play a national championship game in an NFL stadium and have its games broadcast on national television. Additionally, more than 15 of the league’s players have earned coaching and scouting positions in the NFL, including Katie Sowers (San Francisco 49ers), the first female to coach in a Super Bowl, Lori Locust, the first female coach to win a Super Bowl (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), Callie Brownson (Cleveland Browns), the first female position coach in an NFL game, and Jennifer King (Washington Football Team), the first female African-American coach in the NFL.

Seite 1 von 4


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company Announces Women’s Football Alliance to Host Championship Weekend at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (“HOFV” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football and owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against EHang ...
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Robbins LLP: SHAREHOLDER REMINDER: QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Ebix, Inc.
USPS SELECTS OSHKOSH DEFENSE FOR NEXT GENERATION DELIVERY VEHICLE FLEET
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Pfizer’s Application for TicoVac (Tick-borne Encephalitis ...
ICON to Acquire PRA Health Sciences, Creating a World Leader in Healthcare Intelligence and ...
EBIX ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ebix, Inc. ...
Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
Aruba Expands Roster of Easy-to-Deploy Workplace Safety Solutions
Palantir and Akin Gump Collaborate on Legal Digital Service Platform
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Citi Announces New Impact Fund Investments in Seven Companies
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.02.21
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Announces Closing of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares of Common Stock in Connection with its Underwritten Public Offering
12.02.21
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Announces Closing of Upsized $30.0 Million Underwritten Public Offering
10.02.21
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Announces Pricing of Upsized $30.0 Million Underwritten Public Offering
28.01.21
Highway 77 Music Festival Featuring Dan+Shay Coming to Hall of Fame Village Powered by Johnson Controls in Canton, Ohio

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
03.02.21
9
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Co - Unterhaltung im Bereich Sport