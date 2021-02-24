Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company Announces Women’s Football Alliance to Host Championship Weekend at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium

Founded in 2009, the WFA is the largest, longest running and most competitive women’s tackle football league in the world. Its mission to help women get involved in the game and develop the skillsets they need to compete professionally aligns with HOFV’s vision to grow the sport and provide opportunities for women to excel both on-and-off the field.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (“HOFV” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football and owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls (“the Destination”), today announced it has signed a multi-year partnership with the Women’s Football Alliance (“WFA”). The WFA, represented by WaV Sports & Entertainment in the negotiations, will host its four division championships at the Destination’s Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium beginning this year. This summer’s WFA Championship Weekend will take place on Friday and Saturday, July 23 and 24.

“Sharing our world-class facilities with such an important and transformational organization in the Women’s Football Alliance is a true honor,” said Michael Crawford, President and CEO of HOFV. “We are passionate about inspiring the next generation of athletes and believe the future of professional football is one where women are equally celebrated for their successes on the gridiron and provided with the same opportunities for advancement as males. We are excited to work closely with the WFA going forward and are very much looking forward to Championship Weekend at Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls this July.”

The WFA has allowed numerous female athletes to break barriers and achieve new heights. It was the first women’s football league to play a national championship game in an NFL stadium and have its games broadcast on national television. Additionally, more than 15 of the league’s players have earned coaching and scouting positions in the NFL, including Katie Sowers (San Francisco 49ers), the first female to coach in a Super Bowl, Lori Locust, the first female coach to win a Super Bowl (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), Callie Brownson (Cleveland Browns), the first female position coach in an NFL game, and Jennifer King (Washington Football Team), the first female African-American coach in the NFL.