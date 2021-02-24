 

Wells Fargo Innovation Incubator Announces Partner Awards to Support Diversity in the Cleantech Ecosystem

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.02.2021, 14:00  |  31   |   |   

The Wells Fargo Innovation Incubator (IN2), a $50 million collaboration between the Wells Fargo Foundation and the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), today announced the four newest winners of its Channel Partner Awards. Channel Partner Awards are presented twice annually to members of IN2’s network of cleantech accelerator and incubator programs across the United States to address gaps in the cleantech ecosystem and eliminate the barriers startups face on the road to commercialization. For the current awards round, $350,000 in total funding, IN2 called for proposals that would provide entrepreneurial opportunities for historically underrepresented individuals in the cleantech industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210224005373/en/

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Wells Fargo & Company!
Long
Basispreis 33,01€
Hebel 9,02
Ask 0,37
Zum Produkt
Short
Basispreis 41,37€
Hebel 8,52
Ask 0,35
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

Deepinder Singh, CEO of IN2 portfolio company 75F, demonstrates his company's technology at an IN2 ecosystem event (Photo: Wells Fargo)

Deepinder Singh, CEO of IN2 portfolio company 75F, demonstrates his company's technology at an IN2 ecosystem event (Photo: Wells Fargo)

Cleantech consistently ranks as one of the fastest-growing employment categories in the United States, but its workforce has historically lacked diversity. According to a 2019 report from the Solar Foundation, the nation’s solar workforce at the time was 73% white, 17% Hispanic or Latino, 9% Asian and 8% Black. Minority entrepreneurship in cleantech is even lower, as only 10% of minority-owned businesses are in the Professional, Scientific and Technology sectors. A recent IN2 whitepaper assessing the current cleantech landscape found that 78% of the surveyed cleantech startups maintain a predominantly white workforce, and 93% have a majority of male employees, further emphasizing the need for initiatives focused on diversifying the industry.

Following a call for submissions, nearly 50% of the IN2 Channel Partners applied for the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion-focused awards. Winners were selected by a roundtable of IN2, NREL and Wells Fargo representatives on a competitive basis by evaluating their potential to support the trajectory of Black, African American, Latino, Asian American, American Indian, Alaska Native and women entrepreneurs in clean technology sectors.

Awardees are:

  • Centrepolis Accelerator (Southfield, MI) -- The Centrepolis Accelerator’s Evergreen Fund invests $15,000 in select entrepreneurs from underrepresented backgrounds through a flexible non-equity loan. The award funds will allow Centrepolis Accelerator to invest in and provide free and discounted research and development services for entrepreneurs located in underinvested neighborhoods of Detroit, Hamtramck, Pontiac, Southfield, Jackson, and Flint, and expand its geographic reach.
  • AgLaunch (Memphis, TN) -- AgLaunch will use the funds to develop an accelerator program focused specifically on underrepresented and under resourced founders and farmers. AgLaunch will leverage its relationships with Historically Black Colleges and Universities, including Tennessee State University, to increase the diversity of founders in the AgLaunch pipeline. Additionally, the funds will be used to continue 48-Hour Launch, a program that encourages underrepresented high school students to develop technology and entrepreneurship skills focused on solving problems in food and agriculture.
  • Elemental Excelerator (HI and CA) -- The funds will be put towards Elemental Excelerator’s Equity IN-novation Initiative, a $4 million program which seeks to support Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC)-led cleantech startups. The initiative includes culturally specific executive coaching, introductions to Elemental Excelerator’s network of investors and industry leaders, business mentorship and communications support for BIPOC founders. Elemental’s Equity and Access Field Guide aims to become a unique-in-the-industry resource for scoping, understanding, designing, and advocating for equity in the cleantech sector and the startup community writ large.
  • Innovation Corridor (Denver, CO) -- The Innovation Corridor will use the funds to establish an accelerator program to support underrepresented communities, promote a more equitable distribution of capital resources and provide access to the larger cleantech community. The program will be designed to help substantially increase BIPOC cleantech business ownership and incentivize wealth creation in diverse communities. It also aims to connect underrepresented cleantech entrepreneurs with established stakeholders, resources and capital.

“Diverse entrepreneur and business-owner participation in the cleantech ecosystem is essential to achieving our vision of an inclusive and sustainable economic recovery,” said Jenny Flores, Head of Small Business Growth Philanthropy at Wells Fargo. “It is our hope that advancing inclusion within the cleantech ecosystem will help drive greater equity in the distribution of green jobs, more appropriately address issues of Environmental Justice, and ensure that diverse communities are included and considered in the many trillions of dollars of near-future investment that will be required to avert the most serious impacts of climate change. We look forward to tracking the progress and impact of these four important programs.”

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Wells Fargo Innovation Incubator Announces Partner Awards to Support Diversity in the Cleantech Ecosystem The Wells Fargo Innovation Incubator (IN2), a $50 million collaboration between the Wells Fargo Foundation and the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), today announced the four newest winners of its Channel …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
TransEnterix Announces Name Change to Asensus Surgical and Introduces a New Category of Surgery, ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against EHang ...
Jumia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Robbins LLP: SHAREHOLDER REMINDER: QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Ebix, Inc.
USPS SELECTS OSHKOSH DEFENSE FOR NEXT GENERATION DELIVERY VEHICLE FLEET
U.S. FDA Accepts for Priority Review Pfizer’s Application for TicoVac (Tick-borne Encephalitis ...
ICON to Acquire PRA Health Sciences, Creating a World Leader in Healthcare Intelligence and ...
EBIX ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Ebix, Inc. ...
Titel
BevCanna Closes Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Hecla Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
Palantir and 3M Expand Relationship to Build Dynamic Supply Chain
Tilray, Inc. Reports 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Results
Square, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
EBIX ALERT– Shareholder Rights Firm Labaton Sucharow is Investigating EBIX INC. (NASDAQ: EBIX) for Potential Securities Violations and Breach of Fiduciary Duty
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of Ebix, ...
Aruba Expands Roster of Easy-to-Deploy Workplace Safety Solutions
Palantir and Akin Gump Collaborate on Legal Digital Service Platform
AMC Theatres' Statement on the Reopening of Movie Theatres in New York City
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) on Behalf of ...
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
BevCanna Announces Receipt of Health Canada Standard Processing License
Citi Announces New Impact Fund Investments in Seven Companies
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.02.21
Announced Sale of Wells Fargo Closed-End Funds’ Advisor and Subadvisors
23.02.21
Wells Fargo Enters Agreement with GTCR and Reverence Capital Partners to Sell Wells Fargo Asset Management
17.02.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Dow mit erneutem Rekord - Nasdaq unter Druck
17.02.21
Aktien New York: Dow robust - Nasdaq aber unter Druck
17.02.21
Wells Fargo to Present at the Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum
17.02.21
Aktien New York: Dow knapp im Minus - S&P und Nasdaq schwächer
12.02.21
Wells Fargo & Company Announces Pricing of Tender Offers by Its Wholly-Owned Subsidiary
12.02.21
Wells Fargo & Company Announces Increase in Maximum Tender Amount and Initial Results of Tender Offers by Its Wholly-Owned Subsidiary
10.02.21
Wells Fargo & Company Announces Full Redemption of its Series I Preferred Stock and the 5.80% Fixed-to-Floating Rate Normal Wachovia Income Trust Securities of Wachovia Capital Trust III
10.02.21
Wells Fargo & Company Announces Partial Redemption of its Series N Preferred Stock and Related Depositary Shares

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
14.01.21
15
Scheinkonten-Skandal bei Wells Fargo deutlich größer als angenommen