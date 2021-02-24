 

Arizona Gold Receives Second Tranche of Project Financing - Executes 3 % Royalty Purchase Agreement - Appoints CFO

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arizona Gold Corp. (TSX: AZG, OTCQB: AGAUF) (“Arizona Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has received the second installment of US$6 million under the previously announced US$18 million gold purchase and sale agreement (“Streaming Agreement”) from Star Royalties Ltd. (“Star Royalties”). These funds will be used to finance the restart of underground operations and gold production at its 100 per cent owned Copperstone Gold Mine (“Copperstone”) located in Arizona, United States.

The US$18 million advance payment under the Streaming Agreement is being provided in three equal installments, with the first two US$6 million installments having been received. The final US$6 million installment is payable on or before April 30, 2021.

The Company is also pleased to report it has entered into an amended and restated royalty purchase agreement with Trans Oceanic Mineral Company Ltd. (“TOMCL”) providing for the purchase of a three per cent (3%) gross production royalty on Copperstone for US$2.5 million. Upon completion, the purchase will reduce the aggregate gross royalties on Copperstone from six per cent (6%) to three per cent (3%), consisting of a remaining one and a half percent (1.5%) royalty which will continue to be held by TOMCL and a one and a half percent (1.5%) royalty held by Angie Patch Survivor's Trust. Completion of the repurchase is subject to the satisfaction all conditions to the advance by Star Royalties of the third US$6 million installment under the Streaming Agreement.

Giulio T. Bonifacio, Chief Executive Officer of Arizona Gold, stated: “We are pleased with receipt of the second tranche from Star Royalties and execution of our royalty purchase agreement which will allow Arizona Gold to significantly reduce the royalty burden on Copperstone, all of which will prove of great benefit to all stakeholders. We continue to be pleased with project developments at Copperstone as we advance detailed engineering and design for the pending restart of production at Copperstone. Our current drilling program also continues to delivers results that are expected to further expand our current resource while extending mine life.”

