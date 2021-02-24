PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AgroFresh Solutions, Inc., a global leader in produce freshness solutions, today announced the launch of plant-based, edible coatings for produce freshness under the VitaFresh Botanicals brand. This launch represents another step forward in AgroFresh’s decades-long commitment to providing the most innovative solutions to extend produce shelf life, reduce food loss/food waste and deliver superior eating experiences to consumers.

The edible coatings will be available worldwide to help extend produce freshness from harvest to the kitchen counter, creating a more sustainable supply chain

VitaFresh Botanicals is a proprietary, plant-based portfolio of solutions for a wide variety of crops from citrus to avocados to mangos. For coatings, the products utilize “anti-thirst” technology to boost the skin’s natural protection, creating a “double skin” membrane that reduces dehydration, maintains weight and locks in produce freshness throughout the supply chain. The solutions are completely turnkey and easy-to-apply as part of regular packinghouse operations. AgroFresh provides customers with all the necessary application equipment and expertise.

VitaFresh Botanicals coatings are sustainable and created using certified ISO 14001 “environmental management system” standards. Many products are packaged in reusable containers. Excellent crop coverage at low application rates offers better cost efficiencies to operators, and gives retailers a much stronger opportunity to market the best quality produce using consumer-friendly claims, while reducing food waste, increasing profit potential and adding the capability to reduce the amount of plastic packaging needed for the produce.

“AgroFresh has a long history of innovation and a well-earned reputation as a trusted leader in all science and application aspects of produce freshness. VitaFresh Botanicals is an important next step for our customers, providing true edible coatings and technical performance adapted to each crop’s unique physiology, in a flexible and operator-friendly format,” said AgroFresh CEO Jordi Ferre. “We’re proud to provide innovative and effective AgTech solutions to the industry, and are excited to bring this powerful new brand to market.”