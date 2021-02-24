Vincerx Pharma To Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on VIP152 for the Treatment of Hematologic and Solid Tumors

The event will feature presentations by KOLs Ian Flinn, M.D., Ph.D., Director of Sarah Cannon Center for Blood Cancer, John Byrd, M.D., D. Warren Brown Chair of Leukemia Research, The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center, and Howard "Skip" Burris III, M.D., President and Chief Medical Officer of Sarah Cannon, who will discuss the CDK9 inhibitor landscape in hematologic and solid tumors. Drs. Flinn, Byrd, and Burris will be available to answer questions following the formal presentations.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: VINC), a biopharmaceutical company aspiring to address the unmet medical needs of patients with cancer through paradigm-shifting therapeutics, today announced that it will be hosting a key opinion leader (KOL) meeting on VIP152 for the treatment of hematologic and solid tumors on Friday, March 5, 2021 at 12:00pm Eastern Time.

Vincerx's management team will also discuss the development plan for their lead product VIP152, a potent and highly selective CDK9 inhibitor optimized for intermittent intravenous treatment. VIP152’s differentiated profile for selectivity, potency, and durability has translated to early signals of clinical activity in Phase 1, notably in patient populations with high unmet medical needs including double-hit DLBCL. In addition, VIP152 has demonstrated on-target disruption of PTEFb function with reductions in kinase activity and mRNA levels of key oncogenes including MYC and MCL-1.

To register for the webinar, please click here.

KOLs

Ian Flinn, M.D., Ph.D. is an internationally recognized clinical investigator whose research focuses on the development of new therapies for patients with lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. This research includes first in human to phase 3 trials with novel approaches such as immune effector cell therapies, inhibitors of the B cell receptor pathway, and BCL-2 inhibitors amongst others. He is an author of approximately 200 articles in journals such as the New England Journal of Medicine, Lancet, Journal of Clinical Oncology and Blood. Dr Flinn joined Tennessee Oncology and Sarah Cannon in 2006 and serves as Director of Lymphoma Research. In his role, he oversees lymphoma research throughout Sarah Cannon and its affiliates. Dr. Flinn also serves as the director for the Sarah Cannon Center for Blood Cancer at Tennessee Oncology.