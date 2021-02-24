Skyharbour’s Partner Company Azincourt Energy Begins 2021 Drill Program at The East Preston Uranium Project

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyharbour Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: SYH ) (OTCQB: SYHBF ) (Frankfurt: SC1P ) (the “Company”) partner company Azincourt Energy Corp. (“Azincourt”) is pleased to announce the 2021 winter drill program at the East Preston Uranium project, located in the western Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, Canada has commenced.

As previously reported the target area for the 2021 drill program is the conductive corridor from the A-Zone through to the G-Zone and is based on a compilation of results from the 2019 and 2020 drill programs, 2018 through 2020 ground-based EM and gravity surveys, and property wide VTEM and magnetic surveys.

Drilling has commenced south of the A-Zone and will continue southwest along the AB and G-Zones. The first hole of the 2021 program is designated to test a strongly disrupted portion of the A-Zone conductor in the vicinity of a left-lateral fault offset and transition from northwest to north trending controlling structure. The target is further strengthened by a localized gravity low feature at depth. The hole is located 500m north of 2019 drill hole EP19001 which successfully intersected graphite-quartz-pyrite laden fault zones.

Target Corridors at East Preston Uranium Project, Western Athabasca Basin Saskatchewan:

https://skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/nr-20210118-figure1.png

The 2021 exploration program will comprise a minimum a 10-12 hole, 2000-to-2500 meter diamond drill campaign. TerraLogic Exploration and Bryson Drilling have been contracted to execute the drill program, which is being conducted under the guidance and supervision of Azincourt’s Exploration Manager, Trevor Perkins, P.Geo, and Jarrod Brown, M.Sc., P.Geo, Chief Geologist and Project Manager with TerraLogic Exploration.

The 2020 HLEM survey completed in December indicates multiple prospective conductors and structural complexity along the eastern edge of this corridor. Drilling in the A zone suggests this structural corridor hosts significant graphitic packages within strongly sheared and faulted host lithologies, indicating an environment conducive to fluid movement and uranium deposition.

2021 Drill Target areas at the East Preston Uranium Project

https://www.skyharbourltd.com/_resources/maps/nr-20210209-figure1.png

About East Preston:

Skyharbour and Dixie Gold entered into an Option Agreement (the “Agreement”) with Azincourt whereby Azincourt had an earn-in option to acquire a 70% working interest in a portion of the Preston Uranium Project known as the East Preston Property. Azincourt has now earned their interest in the project by completing CAD $2.5 million in staged exploration expenditures and making a total of CAD $1 million in cash payments over the previous four years as well as issuing a total of 9.5 million common shares of Azincourt divided evenly between Skyharbour and Dixie Gold.