 

Ocwen Financial Announces Proposed Offering of $400 Million of Senior Secured Notes Due 2026 by PHH Mortgage Corporation

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE: OCN) (“Ocwen” or the “Company”), a leading non-bank mortgage servicer and originator, today announced that its subsidiary PHH Mortgage Corporation (“PMC”) plans to offer, subject to market and other conditions, $400 million aggregate principal amount of Senior Secured Notes due 2026 (the “Notes”). The Notes will be guaranteed on a senior secured basis by the Company and PHH Corporation (“PHH”), the parent company of PMC and subsidiary of the Company.

The net proceeds from the offering will be used, together with the net proceeds from the Company’s previously announced private placement of $199.5 million aggregate principal amount of senior secured second lien notes to funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P., to repay in full $498 million of indebtedness of Ocwen, including PMC’s Senior Secured Term Loan, all of PHH’s outstanding 6.375% senior unsecured notes due 2021 and PMC’s 8.375% senior secured second lien notes due 2022 and the remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including to accelerate growth of Ocwen’s origination and servicing business.

The Notes and the related guarantees have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or the securities laws of any other jurisdiction.

The Notes are being offered only to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in reliance on the exemption from registration provided by Rule 144A of the Securities Act and to non-U.S. persons outside of the United States in compliance with Regulation S of the Securities Act.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any offer or sale of, any security in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Ocwen Financial Corporation

Ocwen Financial Corporation (NYSE: OCN) is a leading non-bank mortgage servicer and originator providing solutions through its primary brands, PHH Mortgage and Liberty Reverse Mortgage. PHH Mortgage is one of the largest servicers in the country, focused on delivering a variety of servicing and lending programs. Liberty is one of the nation’s largest reverse mortgage lenders dedicated to education and providing loans that help customers meet their personal and financial needs. We are headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida, with offices in the United States and the U.S. Virgin Islands and operations in India and the Philippines, and have been serving our customers since 1988. For additional information, please visit our website (www.ocwen.com).

